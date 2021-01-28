Trina Solar launches Vertex S 390-405W solar panel in Australia

When you decide to put solar on your home, you’ll have a wide array of panels to chose from. The available space on your roof is often the limiting factor to the size of solar system you end up with.

Trina Solar has announced they’re launching the Vertex S solar panel in Australia. This features a higher power density, with 390-405w options. For those who are space constrained, having higher capacity panels can ensure they still end up with a substantial capacity capture solar energy.

Australia’s residential solar market grew 15% last year, says Govind Kant, senior country sales manager at Trina Solar.

“There was unprecedented growth in the residential market. More people were staying and working at home, so they were using more electricity. Australians really felt the impact of higher electricity prices and responded by opting to install rooftop solar to mitigate that.” “We anticipate Australia’s residential solar market will continue to grow this year by 8-10%.” Govind Kant, senior country sales manager at Trina Solar

Governments in Australia have been helping by encouraging households and businesses to install rooftop solar. There is a Federal Government subsidy for solar, referred to as the STC rebate, is available for solar systems up to 100kW. The STC stands for small-scale technology certificate and can also be complimented by state subsidies.

Trina Solar’s Vertex S is a new panel pitched at residential customers as well as small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) in the commercial and industrial market. It will be available in Australia from April in all states and territories.

Vertex S incorporates the new technologies found in Trina Solar’s high-power Vertex panels used in utility-scale projects. Vertex S panels, however, are smaller and lighter, making it easier to handle and install on the rooftops of homes and SMEs.

Trina Solar surveyed Australian installers to determine the most practical size and weight for panels. Findings showed that ideally, the panels need to weigh less than 23kg and be no longer than 1.8m for easy design and installation. The 390-405W Vertex S modules have a high energy density and are light weight – each weighs 21kg and are 1.75m long and 1.09m wide.

The size and weight make Vertex S easier to carry and install on Australian rooftops, says Kant.

“Other high-efficiency panels are heavier and larger, making it harder to install and they may have a lower energy density than Trina Solar panels. We have a 400W Vertex S module, a power output that maximizes the amount of Federal subsidies you qualify for. The Federal subsidies are for solar systems up to 100kW. The typical residential system is 6.6kW, so we have a 390W Vertex S panel available. Govind Kant, senior country sales manager at Trina Solar

The Vertex S has a maximum power efficiency of 21.1%, achieved by incorporating break-through technologies first applied to Trina Solar’s utility-grade Vertex solar panels.

The new technologies include Trina Solar’s larger size wafers which are 210mm in diameter. Trina Solar Vertex series also incorporates new packing technologies that minimizes the space between each cell, further improving efficiency.

“The trend in Australia is that consumers are opting for more powerful systems, so we believe Vertex S will be very popular as it offers a higher power density.” Govind Kant, senior country sales manager at Trina Solar

Trina Solar offers an option where the Vertex S uses polyolefin elastomers(POE) instead of ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) inside the module. Customers installing Vertex S in humid environments that are also very hot, such as parts of northern Australia, are recommended POE encapsulant.

Vertex S has been rated for snow load of 6,000 pascals for the front of the panel. For bottom up lift, the wind load is rated for 4,000 pascals to cater for different installation methods in different wing zone requirements.

Vertex S panels comes with a 15-year warranty as standard that can be extended to 25 years upon request and evaluation.