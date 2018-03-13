Tuesday TED Talk: A funny look at the unintended consequences of technology

Comedian and co-host of the Star Talk radio podcast with Neil deGrasse Tyson. His TED Talk focuses on the funnier side of technology and how it should work for us, but explores what happens when it doesn’t.

Covered in the talk are topics like social media, AI, driverless cars, robots and more.

There’s a lot of negative stories in the media these days, so take some time today to watch this, have a laugh and enjoy this TED Talk about the unintended consequences of technological advancement and human interaction.

