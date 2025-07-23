Victoria’s tech trailblazers shine at 2025 VIC iAwards

Victoria’s tech scene is buzzing with innovation, and the 2025 VIC iAwards, hosted by the Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA), put the state’s brightest minds in the spotlight.

Recognising excellence in digital innovation, the awards showcase solutions that are transforming industries and improving lives. From AI-powered cybersecurity to sustainable agriculture, this year’s winners and merit recipients are proof of Victoria’s leadership in tech.

The event, graced by the Hon. Danny Pearson MP, Minister for Economic Growth and Jobs, highlighted Victoria’s commitment to fostering a diverse and dynamic tech ecosystem.

“We are proud to celebrate the achievements of Victoria’s most forward-thinking innovators. Their work reflects the state’s growing strength in digital innovation and its ability to deliver meaningful outcomes that benefit businesses, communities and the broader economy.” -AIIA CEO Simon Bush.

Business & Industry Solution

WorkPro Ready by WorkPro

This AI-driven platform streamlines hiring by automating compliance, background checks, and training. It empowers candidates with a digital employment wallet, enabling businesses to hire faster and smarter. WorkPro is redefining workforce management with a seamless, compliant approach.

Government & Public Sector Solution

CyberAlly by CSIRO’s Data61, CyberSecurity CRC

CyberAlly is an AI-powered assistant integrated into Slack, helping security teams manage cyber alerts in real time. Its graph-based knowledge base supports live incident response, making it a game-changer for operational cyber defence.

Smart-LX: Edge AI for Safer Level Crossings by Swinburne University of Technology

Smart-LX delivers real-time alerts at passive level crossings using AI and solar power. This cost-effective solution enhances safety in remote areas without relying on traditional infrastructure.

Protecting Our Students by Department of Education Victoria

This project ensures the safety of over 800,000 users through the world’s most complex implementation of Microsoft’s Information Barriers. It prioritises child safety and data protection in collaborative environments.

Not-for-Profit & Community Solution

MOST by Orygen Digital

MOST is a digital mental health platform for young people aged 12-25, blending clinical support and peer connection. Co-designed with youth, it offers a safe, scalable solution to complement face-to-face care.

Start-Up Solution

Drone-Hand Livestock & Property Monitoring System by Drone-Hand Pty Ltd

This autonomous drone platform delivers real-time insights for livestock producers, replacing manual checks with smart automation. It’s a breakthrough for precision agriculture in remote farming.

Minikai by Minikai Pty Ltd

Minikai’s AI agents, or “Minis,” automate regulatory paperwork in disability and aged care. This frees up carers to focus on people while ensuring compliance and improved care quality.

Sustainability & Environmental Solution

Hydrogen-Electric Propulsion System for Aircraft by Stralis Aircraft

Stralis Aircraft’s hydrogen-electric system paves the way for greener aviation. This innovative technology reduces emissions while enhancing aircraft performance.

Student & Education Solution

TAPI (Task Assistant for Preschool Independence) by Brisbane Girls Grammar School

TAPI supports preschoolers in building independence through a task-assistant platform. It’s a creative use of tech to foster early learning and development.

Technology Platform Solution

Corella – Queensland Schools Generative AI Tool by Queensland Department of Education with CDSB

Corella leverages generative AI to enhance education in Queensland schools. It’s a forward-thinking tool designed to empower students and educators.

Neurodesk by The University of Queensland

Neurodesk provides a platform for advanced neuroimaging analysis, streamlining research processes. It’s a vital tool for scientists tackling complex neurological challenges.

Potential Platform by WithYouWithMe

This platform uses AI to match skills with opportunities, helping individuals and organisations unlock their potential. It’s a versatile solution for workforce development.

These winners will now compete at the National iAwards Gala Dinner in August, vying for national recognition. Supported by major players like Optus, Lenovo, and Deloitte, the iAwards highlight Victoria’s role as a hub for tech innovation. With solutions addressing everything from mental health to sustainable aviation, Victoria’s tech sector is shaping a brighter future.

For more information, head to https://aiia.com.au