Would you watch the radio on your Smart TV ? NOVA hopes so.

Radio network NOVA has announced the launch of its Google TV and Android TV apps, the only commercial radio network to make them available on Smart TVs in Australia.

By bringing the Nova Player, Smooth Player, FIVEAA Player and Star 104.5 Player apps to Google TV and Android TV, NOVA is giving listeners the opportunity to take their favourite station into their living rooms.

These new apps, available to download now from the Google Play Store, bring all of NOVA’s own and partner stations to households across Australia.

Personally I find it hard to imagine that many people would fire up their TV to listen to a radio station, at home, you’re typically moving about which makes your phone the better platform to listen to audio, or where you can watch the TV, you’ll want something visually stimulating to go along with it.

The app development and launch adds to key developments over the past 12 months at NOVA Entertainment, include enhancements to Chromecast functionality and bringing the FIVEAA and Star 104.5 websites in-line with the upgraded Nova and Smooth websites.

NOVA also integrated Coles Radio and Sky News Radio into its suite of websites as well as introduced an upgraded CarPlay experience, catering to the growing demand for integrated in-car listening.

NOVA Entertainment’s Head of Digital Product, Technology and Data, Tim Armstrong said,