More
    EntertainmentTV

    Would you watch the radio on your Smart TV ? NOVA hopes so.

    Jason Cartwright
    By Jason Cartwright

    Radio network NOVA has announced the launch of its Google TV and Android TV apps, the only commercial radio network to make them available on Smart TVs in Australia.

    By bringing the Nova Player, Smooth Player, FIVEAA Player and Star 104.5 Player apps to Google TV and Android TV, NOVA is giving listeners the opportunity to take their favourite station into their living rooms.

    These new apps, available to download now from the Google Play Store, bring all of NOVA’s own and partner stations to households across Australia.

    Personally I find it hard to imagine that many people would fire up their TV to listen to a radio station, at home, you’re typically moving about which makes your phone the better platform to listen to audio, or where you can watch the TV, you’ll want something visually stimulating to go along with it.

    The app development and launch adds to key developments over the past 12 months at NOVA Entertainment, include enhancements to Chromecast functionality and bringing the FIVEAA and Star 104.5 websites in-line with the upgraded Nova and Smooth websites.

    NOVA also integrated Coles Radio and Sky News Radio into its suite of websites as well as introduced an upgraded CarPlay experience, catering to the growing demand for integrated in-car listening.

    NOVA Entertainment’s Head of Digital Product, Technology and Data, Tim Armstrong said,

    “At NOVA, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. Since the start of 2021 we’ve made significant advancements, becoming the most widely available radio network in the country when it comes to digital platforms. Making our brands available across new environments like Google TV reflects our commitment to delivering the best audio experiences for our listeners, wherever they need it.”

    Jason Cartwright
    Jason Cartwrighthttps://techau.com.au/author/jason/
    Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis. Disclaimer: Tesla Shareholder from 20/01/2021

    Leave a Reply

    Latest posts

    Reviews

    Related articles

    ABOUT US

    Looking for the latest news, reviews, and insights on technology in Australia? Look no further than our tech website! From the newest gadgets to the latest software releases, we've got you covered with up-to-date information and expert analysis. Stay ahead of the curve and explore the world of technology with us today!

    Contact us: jason@techAU.com.au

    FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

    techAU