Amazon Prime Video launches the Prime Video Store in Australia

Amazon Prime Video has announced the launch of Prime Video Store today in Australia. Renting movies costs A$6.99 in SD or A$6.99 for HD and have 30 days to start watch, then 48hrs to finish. Alternatively, you can buy a title from A$19.99 for SD, A$24.99 and A$24.99 for 4K.

The lineup of titles includes Hollywood blockbusters and a large selection of popular movies and TV shows. If you already have a Prime Video subscription, there is a decent array of content you can get at no extra cost, including Amazon Original series and movies like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Star Trek: Picard, The Aeronauts, and The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team.

Movies in the Prime Video Store will be available to rent or buy from major US studios, including Disney, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Sony, Paramount and Lionsgate, with recent new titles such as Avengers: End Game, Avengers: Infinity War, and Bohemian Rhapsody all available to watch now.

Local movie studios, including, Transmission and Madman in Australia, will also be available with local titles like Mystify Michael Hutchence available at launch. All customers can rent or buy titles in the Prime Video Store through primevideo.com and the Prime Video app on Smart TVs, Android mobile devices and game consoles.

When consuming entertainment like this, it is important to be aware of how much bandwidth and data you’re consuming. Streaming in HD will consume up to 6.84GB per hour. For those of us lucky enough to be on unlimited FTTP plans, it is a little disappointing we don’t see a 4K streaming option.

“We’ve seen how much our customers enjoy the large selection of new release movies available to rent or buy on the Prime Video Store in the US, UK, Germany and Japan, so we’re delighted to roll this service out in France, Italy, Spain, Canada and Australia today. The Prime Video Store brings all Amazon customers the newest releases and blockbuster movies available to rent or buy from top US and local studios, adding to the great range of entertainment already available through Prime Video with a Prime membership.” Mike Hopkins, SVP Amazon Prime Video & Amazon Studios.

Customers can browse and view movies via the new ‘Store’ tab on the navigation menu across web, Smart TVs and Android. Previous rent and buy movies will be available to watch in the ‘My Stuff’ tab on iOS.

More information at Prime Video.