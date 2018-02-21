CBA now supports Samsung Pay if you have Mastercard

Today Samsung Australia announced their mobile phone payment platform, Samsung Pay is now available to Commonwealth Bank customers. The contactless payment platform will be available to Mastercard credit and debit card holders.

CBA’s Mastercard customers will now have access to Samsung Pay, allowing them to load their credit and debit cards and make payments via compatible Samsung smartphone devices and wearables. Those of us who use Visa are out of luck for the minute, but we hope that changes in the future.

Director of IT and Mobile, Samsung Electronics Australia, Garry McGregor said,

“Samsung Pay not only provides users with a simple and secure way to pay, but it also allows users to load their loyalty cards to capture reward points at the point of sale, which lessens their reliance on a physical wallet.“ We’re thrilled to partner with Commonwealth Bank on Samsung Pay as this strengthens our shared commitment, that’s existed since 2013 with CBA’s Tap & Pay on the Galaxy S4, to develop easy-to-use, secure and ‘smart’ mobile wallet options for Australians.”

Samsung Pay creates a tokenised card number for the user, which means no sensitive payment card information is stored on the device, and also requires PIN, Iris or fingerprint authentication before making payment.

Michael Baumann, General Manager Everyday Banking & Payments, Commonwealth Bank said the partnership with Samsung Pay gives customers more ways than ever to pay.

“With more than $6 billion of transactions across the CommBank app each week we know that our customers love using their phones to make payments. Since 2013 our customers have been able to use their smartphones to make payments. By offering customers the ability to pay with Samsung Pay we are combining choice and convenience.”

Customers who use the service will also receive remote access to the Find My Mobile website to easily lock their mobile phone device and prevent access to Samsung Pay if their device is misplaced.

Samsung were keen to point out that internationally, they now have hundreds of banks worldwide using the technology, processing over millions of transactions via the Samsung Pay payments platform.

Read more about the Samsung Pay contactless payment platform, at http://www.samsung.com/au/apps/samsungpay/ and about CommBank’s Tap & Pay solution at http://www.commbank.com.au/personal/online-banking/commbank-app/tap-and-pay.