CSIRO and Australian Sports Commission (ASC) partner over AI to revolutionise Australian Sport

Australian sport is benefiting from artificial intelligence (AI) thanks to a new research partnership between CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency and the Australian Sports Commission (ASC).

The three-year agreement will initially focus on two research areas, developing an AI for Australian sports roadmap and responsible AI in sports.

The use of AI in sports is increasing and dispersed, highlighting the need for collaboration across sports, as well as transparency, fairness, inclusivity and alignment to ethical standards in sports and AI.

The AI for Australian sports roadmap will provide a comprehensive overview of AI uses, identify cross-sport opportunities and set research priorities, while the responsible AI position statement and checklist will help sporting and community stakeholders adopt AI responsibly.

CSIRO’s Data61 Director, Professor Jon Whittle, said the collaboration aims to advance and build the capability of sport in Australia from participation to high performance.

“We are committed to delivering positive impact across all levels of sport and helping the ASC inspire more Australians to be involved in sport,” Professor Jon Whittle, Director of CSIRO’s Data61, highlighted the broad impact of this initiative.

“Working in collaboration with CSIRO, the ASC will be well placed to support Australian sport to better harness data and emerging digital technologies within strong ethical and responsible guardrails,” Mr Perkins explained. “It is also an opportunity for the ASC and CSIRO to workshop how Australian sport can reap the benefits of AI.” Kieren Perkins OAM, CEO of the ASC.

Key Initiatives of the Partnership

AI for Australian Sports Roadmap

This will offer a detailed overview of current AI applications, pinpoint cross-sport opportunities, and establish clear research priorities for future development.

Responsible AI in Sports

A position statement and checklist will be developed to assist sporting organisations and community stakeholders in adopting AI in an ethical and accountable manner. This ensures transparency, fairness, inclusivity, and alignment with established ethical standards.

This partnership marks a significant step forward for Australian sport, positioning the nation as a global leader in the responsible and effective use of AI. It’s exciting to see how these advancements will not only improve performance and integrity but also encourage greater participation in sport across the country.

As this is a research partnership and not a commercial product, there is no specific price or availability to announce at this time.

For more information, head to Game-changing research: AI for Australian sport