DJI partners with Mercedes Formula E Team to deliver more content to fans

Under a new partnership, DJI will supply the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team, with aerial imaging and creative camera technology as they travel the globe.

Thanks to DJI’s drones and handheld products, they aim to bring fans closer to the action with content from both on and off the track. Driven by a passion for constant innovation, the two companies will bring revolutionary products and creative storytelling into Formula E racing.

“In our conversations with DJI, we soon discovered that we share the same values. DJI is constantly striving to develop new ideas for their technologies in order to extend the boundaries of what is technically feasible. That’s exactly what we do in Formula E. The series has become a pioneer of technological innovation, sustainability and electric mobility. We’re looking forward to working with DJI and to being able to deploy their advanced technologies and creative expertise in the Formula E environment.” Team Principal, Ian James.

Since the Mexico City E-Prix, the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team have been using DJI products such as the DJI Action camera. The multiple camera modes of the DJI Action camera provide versatility to the user and the durable, robust design allows the capture of smooth 4k footage in some of the most challenging technical environments.

“DJI is excited to work with the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team and to be a part of one of the world’s leading motorsports series. The shared values of the two brands – driving change and progress through innovation and the pursuit for excellence through collaboration – will enable us to take creative storytelling to new heights. The footage captured from DJI’s drone and handheld camera technology will enable a new and immersive viewing experience for fans of the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team as well as motorsports enthusiasts around the world.” Basile David, Head of Partnerships at DJI,

The following video is a great demonstration of what’s possible.

Ahead of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Formula E and the FIA will be confirming an updated calendar of races in sets.

The first set – Rounds 1-4 – consists of two double-headers, first in Santiago then Diriyah, with the next set to be confirmed in early 2021.