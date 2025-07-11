Do it Lady! Chit is going viral on TikTok and is better than the Office reboot

Move over, Dunder Mifflin, there’s a new, hilariously awkward office worker capturing the hearts (and laughs) of millions on TikTok. Jay Renshaw, the mastermind behind the character ‘Chit’, has exploded onto the scene with an account that’s garnered a staggering 1.4 million followers and 14.6 million likes from just 20 videos. It’s safe to say, Renshawjay is a certified viral hit.

He also shares the videos on YouTube and has amassed 11,435,171 views and 106k subscribers. Despite joining back in 2012, there’s just 39 videos, the earliest of whch was added just 3 weeks ago. When it comes to viral platforms in 2025, clearly TikTok has the edge, as the same video has just 457k views on YouTube, compared to 28M on TikTok.

The beauty of Renshawjay’s content lies in its seemingly simple, yet incredibly effective, sketch comedy. Each short video features Chit, a bespectacled, bowl-cutted, and perpetually bewildered character navigating the mundane absurdities of office life. It’s a fresh take on workplace humour that many are hailing as funnier than the recent reboot of The Office.

The Man Behind the Myth: Jay Renshaw

The person breathing life into Chit is Jay Renshaw, an improv comedian associated with the renowned Groundlings theatre in Los Angeles. While the character of Chit has been around for about six years, it’s his recent foray into TikTok that has launched him into superstardom. Renshaw’s comedic timing and ability to embody such a unique and unpredictable character are truly what make these sketches shine.

“I think equally delightful is seeing just how many audiences Chit has reached and touched,” “Just when I think [Chit] sort of extended his reach as far as it’ll go, I find out there’s a whole different demographic that is also loving Chit just as much. It’s been this strangely universal thing, which [has], I think, been maybe the most rewarding part of it.” Jay Renshaw, Improv Comedian, The Groundlings.

The Secret Sauce of Success

So, why has Chit resonated so strongly with such a massive audience in such a short amount of time? It’s a combination of factors that hits all the right notes for viral content.

Relatable Office Antics

Even if you haven’t worked in a traditional office, the awkward interactions, the mundane tasks, and the quirky colleagues are universally understood. Chit amplifies these everyday experiences to a hilariously exaggerated degree.

Unpredictable Humour

Chit’s reactions and non-sequiturs are often the punchline, keeping viewers on their toes. One moment he’s muttering “mhm’s” and “yeahs”, the next he’s delivering a perfectly timed, bizarre statement.

High Production Quality

The sketches are well-shot and edited, giving them a polished feel akin to a mini-sitcom. This elevates them beyond typical casual TikTok content, making them highly rewatchable.

The Catchphrase Phenomenon

“Do it lady!” – a seemingly innocuous phrase from one of Chit’s early viral videos – has taken on a life of its own. It’s become a widely quoted meme, further embedding Chit into the TikTok lexicon. This simple, repeatable phrase has proven incredibly sticky.

For more information, head to https://www.tiktok.com/@renshawjay