Fetch TV gets major UI overhaul in latest update

Fetch TV, a familiar name in Australian home entertainment aggregation, has just announced a significant update is on the way. They are rolling out a brand-new user interface designed to make finding your next show or movie much simpler and faster.

The goal is to deliver a modern, sleek, and more intuitive experience, hopefully cutting down search time so you can get straight to watching. Fetch TV believes this revamp will place content discovery right at the forefront for its users across the country.

“We are incredibly excited to introduce this transformative UX update to our customers. Our goal was to create the next generation of world-class interface that not only looks modern and engaging but also simplifies the customer journey, making it easier than ever to discover and access the vast slate of free-out-of-the-box, subscription and on-demand content Fetch offers.” Dominic Arena, CEO of Fetch TV.

Fetch TV highlighted several key improvements coming with the new interface. Let’s break down what users can expect:

Enhanced Discovery and Navigation

A streamlined and intuitive design promises to make navigating Fetch’s extensive content and apps much more straightforward.

Comprehensive Entertainment Hub

Users get seamless access to a wide range of entertainment options, including free content, premium subscriptions, on-demand movies and shows, popular streaming apps, and even games.

Faster Access to Favourites

The UI provides instant access to where you left off, whether it’s in an app, a TV channel, movie, or show, making it easier to resume viewing.

Future-Ready and Intelligent Design

Fetch states the new interface is built to evolve with future AI search, curation, and recommendation updates, plus new integrated features like feedback and support.

[Image Placeholder 2: Fetch TV Content Hub Example]

This refresh underscores Fetch’s aim to be a central hub for unified, family-friendly entertainment in Australia. They continue to focus on consolidating various content sources into one simple platform.

“This generational update reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and to delivering the best possible entertainment experience to our customers. We believe this new interface will exceed our customers’ expectations, continuing to make Fetch the ultimate destination for better value home entertainment in Australia.”

The rollout of the new user interface begins progressively starting today, March 31st, 2025.

To sweeten the deal for newcomers, Fetch is also offering 1 month of free access to their Ultimate Pack (usually containing over 40 premium channels) for new users, letting them explore the full range of content available.

For more information, head to Fetch TV – https://www.fetchtv.com.au