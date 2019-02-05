Ford officially unveils the new Mustang Supercar

The 2019 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship is about to fire up at the Superloop Adelaide 500 from February 28th. Before that happens we need to take a second to respect the monumental occasion of the famous Mustang replacing the Falcon.

Today Ford have revealed the official Ford Performance livery.

“This is an historic moment. To see the project come together has been incredibly exciting for everyone involved, and today marks the start of Mustang’s 2019 season. Mustang belongs on the track and everyone at Ford and our fans have been waiting for this moment.” Kay Hart, President and CEO of Ford Australia and New Zealand.

Ford and Ford Performance, alongside partners from Shell V-Power Racing and Tickford Racing, have designed, engineered and homologated Mustang for the 2019 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship. The Mustang was officially approved by Supercars for racing in December, however the final look of the iconic Fastback has been heavily camouflaged until today’s reveal.

“For Supercars, the Mustang ushers in a new era. It’s a product that you see readily on the road, it’s been super successful for Ford globally and here in Australia, and it gives the opportunity to reach younger and older generations with a fantastic looking race car.” Supercars CEO, Sean Seamer.

Six Mustangs will enter the 2019 series, from three teams, with two Mustangs for Shell V-Power Racing, three Tickford Racing Mustangs and an additional Mustang for 23Red Racing.

“Today is when we show the fans what the Mustang Supercar really looks like, ready for the 2019 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship. This project wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Ford Australia, the Ford Asia Pacific Design studio, and the pivotal involvement of Ford Performance in the United States.” Shell V-Power Racing Team Principal, Ryan Story.

Ford Performance has worked with Ford, Shell V-Power Racing and Tickford Racing in getting the Mustang on the 2019 grid. Ford Performance has also helped deliver Mustang in NASCAR, NHRA as well as the Mustang GT4 that was showcased alongside the Ford GT IMSA at the 2018 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

“I’m really proud of the team in North America, and I’m really proud of the team down in Australia. We use the same processes to develop the Supercar that we do the NASCAR Mustang, that we do the Mustang GT4, that we do the NHRA Funny Car Mustang. That development has been proven out through other programs – the Ford GT at Le Mans for example – and we then transfer that back, that knowledge, back to the road car.” Ford Performance Motorsports Supervisor, Brian Novak.

“Heading to Adelaide as Supercars Champion is pretty cool, and being able to defend my title in the new Ford Mustang as it returns to touring car racing in Australia is very exciting for me, for the team, and everyone involved. I think we’ve got a weapon on our hands.” 2018 Supercars Champion Scott McLaughlin

Driving the number 17 Shell V-Power Racing Mustang for 2019, McLaughlin will follow in the footsteps of the legendary Dick Johnson, himself a five-time Australian Touring Car Champion and who drove a Mustang in the sport in the 1980s. “In my eyes, the new Mustang is one of the best Supercars we’ve ever seen,” said Johnson. “It’s a great honour, from my point of view, that Scotty has decided to run the number 17. He could have chosen the number one, but he chose 17, and that makes me very proud.”

Tickford Racing will also field three Mustangs for drivers Chaz Mostert, Cameron Waters and new team member, Lee Holdsworth. It’s Mostert, though, who will carry his now traditional 55 race number into 2019 for what’s a special time for Mustang.

“My race number for the last couple of years has been 55, and it’s also the 55th anniversary of the Mustang, so yes, super pumped to have that number on our race car for the year. It’s good to see the Ford support back in the series, and I can’t wait to see the fans get out there. I’m absolutely pumped to get to Adelaide see how the car goes there” Chaz Mostert

“The fan reaction to Mustang going onto the racetrack has just been phenomenal. It far exceeded our expectations – it’s been great for the sport. To come back with the Mustang, it’s just been outstanding to see the reaction from the public.” Tickford Racing Team Manager, Tim Edwards

Alongside the Shell V-Power and Tickford Racing Mustangs will be the 23Red Racing Mustang driven by Will Davison.