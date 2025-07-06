Get ready for big ideas: TEDx is officially coming to Albury

The globally renowned platform for sharing “ideas worth spreading” is making its way to Albury, with the announcement of the first-ever TEDxAlbury event.

This is a fantastic development for the region, promising to bring a diverse range of speakers and thought-provoking concepts to a local stage.

The inaugural event is scheduled to take place later this year, providing a new platform for local and national voices to share their passions, research, and stories with the community.

The acronym ‘TED’ originally stood for Technology, Entertainment, and Design. Over the years, it has become the world’s premier stage for showcasing future trends, groundbreaking concepts, and the brilliant minds shaping tomorrow, with technology almost always at the heart of the conversation.

This ethos carries through to local, independently organised TEDx events. They are a breeding ground for new ideas and often provide a platform for founders, developers, and researchers to share their work in fields like AI, robotics, MedTech, and sustainable innovation.

Event Details

The event will be held on Saturday, 25th October 2025, at the Albury Entertainment Centre. The current schedule has the event running from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

While the speaker lineup is still under wraps, TEDx events are curated to feature a diverse range of topics. It is highly likely we will see speakers who are deeply involved in the technology sector, whether they are from a local startup, a university, or a major company with a regional presence.

Ticket Information

Pricing and availability for tickets are still to be announced. We expect this information will be released closer to the event date as the speaker lineup and final preparations are confirmed.

The introduction of a TEDx event in Albury is a significant step for the local community, fostering innovation and creating a space for intellectual curiosity. It presents a great opportunity to showcase the talent and ideas from within the region.

We will provide updates on the speaker list, event theme, and ticket information as soon as it becomes available.

For more information, head to https://www.ted.com/tedx/events/64593