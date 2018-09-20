GoPro HERO 7 Black kills shaky video, pre-order now

GoPro have announced their latest edition of the action sports camera. The HERO 7 features ‘hypersmooth video’ which uses a combination of hardware and software smarts to make your video look like it was shot with a steadicam.
The HERO 7 comes in 3 models, the Black, Silver and White. The differences between models extend much further than simply the colours of the waterproof body.
The most expensive Black version can shoot video in 4K60 (with HDR), while the grey can only manage 4K30 and the White just 1080p60. That hypersmooth video feature and live streaming from the HERO 7 are also features reserved for the top model. Basically you want the top model.
HERO7 Black Features:
- HyperSmooth Stabilization – Gimbal-like stabilization without the gimbal
- Live Stream – automatic sharing as you live it while saving your streamed videos to your SD card in high definition
- TimeWarp Video – Super-stabilized time lapse ‘magic carpet ride’ videos of your experiences, up to 30x speed
- SuperPhoto – Intelligent scene analyzation for professional-looking photos via automatically applied HDR, Local Tone Mapping and Multi-Frame Noise Reduction
- Portrait Mode – Native vertical-capture for easy sharing to Instagram Stories, Snapchat and more
- Enhanced Audio – Re-engineered audio captures increased dynamic range, new microphone membrane reduces unwanted vibrations during mounted situations
- Intuitive Touch Interface – 2-inch touch display with simplified user interface enables native vertical (portrait) use of camera
- Face, Smile + Scene Detection – HERO7 Black recognizes faces, expressions and scene-types to enhance automatic QuikStory edits on the GoPro app
- Short Clips – Restricts video recording to 15- or 30-second clips for faster transfer to phone, editing and sharing. Great for new users and kids.
- Photo Timer – Countdown timer for convenient selfies and group shots
- Stunning Image Quality – 4K60 video and 12MP photos
- Ultra Slo-Mo – 8x slow motion in 1080p240
- Rugged and Waterproof – Waterproof without a housing to 33ft (10m), goes everywhere your phone can’t
- Voice Control – Verbal commands let you go hands-free in 14 languages
- Auto Transfer to Phone – Your photos and videos move automatically from camera when connected to the GoPro app for on-the-go sharing
- GPS Performance Stickers – Track speed, distance and elevation, then highlight them by adding stickers to videos in the GoPro app
- Touch Zoom – Frame your photos and videos with just a touch
The GoPro HERO 7 is available for pre-order now at GoPro.com and right now they’re giving away a free SanDisk Extreme 32GB mciroSD card.
The flagship Black edition costs A$599.95, while the HERO7 Silver costs
A$449.95 and the White will set you back A$299.95.
The cameras will be available in-store beginning Friday, September 27.