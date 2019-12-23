GoPro Light Mod now available for pre-order, shipping early Jan 2020

The GoPro has pretty good functionality out of the box, but add some accessories and it transforms from a sports action camera into a one-stop-shop for video production.

The GoPro Light Mod pre-orders just went live, which adds the ability to light your subjects, making shooting inside, shooting at night a viable option.

Compact and powerful, the LED light will illuminate your scene with wide, even brightness for crisp detail, sharp colours. You’ll often see when production crews are crossing to a reporter in the field, use an external light to make sure their face isn’t in shadow. This light offers that same professional look.

The other option is to mount the GoPro to your helmet and use the light to illuminate your path ahead. The Light Mod, like the GoPro is also waterproof and rechargeable.

The GoPro Light Mod features four levels of brightness. Shining a bright light into your subject’s face may seem like a technique that’ll invoke squinting, but thanks to an included light diffuser, it’ll illuminate, without blinding the subject on camera.

The Light Mod is available now for pre-order on gopro.com and costs A$84.95. It’ll be shipping in early January.

In addition to its standalone use with all GoPro mounts, Light Mod is the first of three HERO8 Black modular accessories designed to transform the camera into a production and vlogging powerhouse.

Light Mod will attach to HERO8 Black via the Media Mod, a rugged wraparound frame with a built-in directional mic to capture crystal-clear audio with reduced wind and ambient noise.

Media Mod also boasts an integrated 3.5mm mic port for an additional external mic and HDMI-out port to monitor or playback your footage. Finally, two cold-shoe mounts allow users to mix up the placement of the Light Mod or to attach other lights, mics or LCD screens.

The Display Mod also attaches to the Media Mod, unlocking a whole new perspective from your HERO8 Black. The compact, folding, 1.9” screen serves as a front-facing display so you can frame the shot and see yourself in the action, perfect for any creator who wants to be nimble and low-profile in the studio or out on the scene.

When not in use, the Display Mod screen folds down and out of the way, functioning as a rear-facing display.

The Media Mod is actually great value at just A$129.95 and will be available for pre-order in early January and shipping by the end of Jan 202. Display Mod ($129.95 AUD) will begin shipping in March.

More information about the modular accessories and all GoPro products, please visit our website.