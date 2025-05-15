Huawei WATCH FIT 4 Series is a new feature-packed smartwatch with 10 days of battery life

Huawei has just dropped its latest wearable tech in Australia, announcing the arrival of the brand-new HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Pro and WATCH FIT 4 ranges. These smartwatches are clearly aimed at Aussies looking to smash their fitness goals with a blend of high-tech features and stylish designs.

The WATCH FIT 4 Pro looks like a serious contender for those who demand top-tier performance. Huawei has packed this one with some impressive specs.

Long-Lasting Battery

You can expect up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. Plus, it plays nice with both iOS and Android devices.

Premium Build

It sports a slimmer and lighter body than previous models, featuring a durable sapphire glass screen, titanium alloy bezel, and aluminum body. This thing sounds like it can handle whatever you throw at it.

Bright Display

The 1.82-inch AMOLED screen cranks up the brightness to a massive 3000 nits. That means you’ll have no trouble seeing the display even when the Aussie sun is blazing.

This new generation of Huawei wearables isn’t just about the basics. They’ve added some cool features specifically for outdoor enthusiasts.

Golfing Guru

Golf lovers get free access to over 15,000 global and 1,350 Australian golf course maps. It’ll even track distances and wind conditions to help you nail that perfect shot.

Diving Deep

For the adventurous divers out there, the WATCH FIT 4 Pro can handle free dives up to 40 meters. It provides real-time insights, safety alerts, and even static apnea drills.

Navigation Pro

Hikers and trail runners will appreciate the Advanced Terrain Map Tracking with route navigation and the Sunflower Positioning System, which boasts 30 percent more accurate GPS. Plus, offline contour maps will keep you on the right track even when you’re off the grid.

Not to be outdone, the standard WATCH FIT 4 also brings a lot to the table with a focus on a sleek design and user-friendly experience without breaking the bank. It weighs a mere 27 grams, so you’ll barely notice it on your wrist.

Workout Buddy

If you’re looking to spice up your workouts, the WATCH FIT 4 offers easy access to a variety of fitness programs at the touch of a button.

Water Sports Tracker

Water babies will be stoked to hear it tracks seven major water sports, including paddle boarding, canoeing, board surfing, and rowing.

Elevation Insights

The new Barometric Tracking feature provides real-time elevation data, making it perfect for hikers and climbers who want accurate altitude and elevation gain information.

Both the WATCH FIT 4 Pro and WATCH FIT 4 are equipped with the latest HUAWEI TruSense System for comprehensive health monitoring.

Smart Health Tracking

This system keeps tabs on a range of health and fitness indicators to help you maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Heart and Oxygen Monitoring

Both watches feature heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking. The WATCH FIT 4 Pro even gives you health insights directly on your wrist for the first time.

Women’s Health

The Menstrual Cycle Management feature has been updated to help users understand hormonal patterns, manage symptoms, and detect irregularities.

Pricing and Availability

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Pro comes in Black and Blue with a smooth Fluoroelastomer strap, while the Green option features a quick-drying woven nylon strap. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 is available in Black, Purple, and White with a Fluoroelastomer strap, and also in Grey with a woven strap.

You can get your hands on the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Series from A$299. Pre-orders kick off on May 16th with a gift card offer of up to A$100. The watches will be available for purchase from May 28, 2025, at Amazon and JB Hi-Fi online and in-store.

For more information, head to http://consumer.huawei.com/au/wearables/watch-fit4-pro/