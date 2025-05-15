More
    Health

    Huawei WATCH FIT 4 Series is a new feature-packed smartwatch with 10 days of battery life

    Jason Cartwright
    By Jason Cartwright

    Huawei has just dropped its latest wearable tech in Australia, announcing the arrival of the brand-new HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Pro and WATCH FIT 4 ranges. These smartwatches are clearly aimed at Aussies looking to smash their fitness goals with a blend of high-tech features and stylish designs.

    The WATCH FIT 4 Pro looks like a serious contender for those who demand top-tier performance. Huawei has packed this one with some impressive specs.

    Long-Lasting Battery
    You can expect up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. Plus, it plays nice with both iOS and Android devices.

    Premium Build
    It sports a slimmer and lighter body than previous models, featuring a durable sapphire glass screen, titanium alloy bezel, and aluminum body. This thing sounds like it can handle whatever you throw at it.

    Bright Display
    The 1.82-inch AMOLED screen cranks up the brightness to a massive 3000 nits. That means you’ll have no trouble seeing the display even when the Aussie sun is blazing.

    This new generation of Huawei wearables isn’t just about the basics. They’ve added some cool features specifically for outdoor enthusiasts.

    Golfing Guru
    Golf lovers get free access to over 15,000 global and 1,350 Australian golf course maps. It’ll even track distances and wind conditions to help you nail that perfect shot.

    Diving Deep
    For the adventurous divers out there, the WATCH FIT 4 Pro can handle free dives up to 40 meters. It provides real-time insights, safety alerts, and even static apnea drills.

    Navigation Pro
    Hikers and trail runners will appreciate the Advanced Terrain Map Tracking with route navigation and the Sunflower Positioning System, which boasts 30 percent more accurate GPS. Plus, offline contour maps will keep you on the right track even when you’re off the grid.

    Not to be outdone, the standard WATCH FIT 4 also brings a lot to the table with a focus on a sleek design and user-friendly experience without breaking the bank. It weighs a mere 27 grams, so you’ll barely notice it on your wrist.

    Workout Buddy
    If you’re looking to spice up your workouts, the WATCH FIT 4 offers easy access to a variety of fitness programs at the touch of a button.

    Water Sports Tracker
    Water babies will be stoked to hear it tracks seven major water sports, including paddle boarding, canoeing, board surfing, and rowing.

    Elevation Insights
    The new Barometric Tracking feature provides real-time elevation data, making it perfect for hikers and climbers who want accurate altitude and elevation gain information.

    Both the WATCH FIT 4 Pro and WATCH FIT 4 are equipped with the latest HUAWEI TruSense System for comprehensive health monitoring.

    Smart Health Tracking
    This system keeps tabs on a range of health and fitness indicators to help you maintain a healthy lifestyle.

    Heart and Oxygen Monitoring
    Both watches feature heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking. The WATCH FIT 4 Pro even gives you health insights directly on your wrist for the first time.

    Women’s Health
    The Menstrual Cycle Management feature has been updated to help users understand hormonal patterns, manage symptoms, and detect irregularities.

    Pricing and Availability

    The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Pro comes in Black and Blue with a smooth Fluoroelastomer strap, while the Green option features a quick-drying woven nylon strap. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 is available in Black, Purple, and White with a Fluoroelastomer strap, and also in Grey with a woven strap.

    You can get your hands on the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 4 Series from A$299. Pre-orders kick off on May 16th with a gift card offer of up to A$100. The watches will be available for purchase from May 28, 2025, at Amazon and JB Hi-Fi online and in-store.

    For more information, head to http://consumer.huawei.com/au/wearables/watch-fit4-pro/

    Jason Cartwright
    Jason Cartwrighthttps://techau.com.au/author/jason/
    Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis. Disclaimer: Tesla Shareholder from 20/01/2021

    Leave a Reply

    Latest posts

    Reviews

    Related articles

    ABOUT US

    Looking for the latest news, reviews, and insights on technology in Australia? Look no further than our tech website! From the newest gadgets to the latest software releases, we've got you covered with up-to-date information and expert analysis. Stay ahead of the curve and explore the world of technology with us today!

    Contact us: jason@techAU.com.au

    FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL

    techAU