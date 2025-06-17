Huskee launches a smart reusable cup system in Sydney, powered by next-gen barcodes

Sydney start-up Huskee has officially launched its new reusable cup system, aiming to make single-use coffee cups a thing of the past. The system, known as Borrow by Huskee, is now live at International Towers Barangaroo.
The program allows customers to simply borrow a reusable cup when they order a drink from a participating venue. This removes the need for customers to remember their own cup, making the sustainable choice the most convenient one.
At the heart of the system is a seamless digital experience powered by unique QR codes on every cup. These GS1 Next Gen barcodes allow for real-time tracking and returns through the Borrow App and a network of collection points.
Customers have 14 days to return their borrowed cup to any participating cafe or drop it into a tech-enabled Smart Bin. This closed-loop system ensures cups are collected, cleaned, and put back into circulation.
This partnership with GS1 Australia demonstrates how global standards can power scalable reuse systems. These systems benefit both the environment and the economy by creating a common, traceable language for circularity.
A smart digital experience
Each cup features a unique QR code, enabling real-time tracking, usage monitoring and returns via the Borrow App and Smart Bins.
Sustainable by design
The Borrow cup is made from durable, 100% polypropylene, chosen for its safety, longevity, and full recyclability within the HuskeeLoop end-of-life program.
Professional hygiene
Huskee’s state-of-the-art WashHub ensures each returned cup is professionally washed, sanitised, dried, and repackaged before re-entering circulation.
Borrow by Huskee is now actively welcoming new venues across Sydney and beyond to join the network.
For more information, head to https://borrowbyhuskee.co