Huskee launches a smart reusable cup system in Sydney, powered by next-gen barcodes

Sydney start-up Huskee has officially launched its new reusable cup system, aiming to make single-use coffee cups a thing of the past. The system, known as Borrow by Huskee, is now live at International Towers Barangaroo.

The program allows customers to simply borrow a reusable cup when they order a drink from a participating venue. This removes the need for customers to remember their own cup, making the sustainable choice the most convenient one.

At the heart of the system is a seamless digital experience powered by unique QR codes on every cup. These GS1 Next Gen barcodes allow for real-time tracking and returns through the Borrow App and a network of collection points.

Customers have 14 days to return their borrowed cup to any participating cafe or drop it into a tech-enabled Smart Bin. This closed-loop system ensures cups are collected, cleaned, and put back into circulation.

“This launch is a huge moment for reuse in Australia. Borrow by Huskee removes friction for consumers and businesses alike. It’s simple, accessible, and backed by powerful tech that closes the loop in a truly smart way. We’re proud to be leading this movement right here in Sydney.



Barangaroo is the perfect setting for this next evolution of reuse, this is just the start. We hope this launch sparks conversations with cafes and venues across the country, with the goal to roll-out reuse solutions to thousands of businesses across the country over the next 12 months.” Saxon Wright, Co-Founder, Huskee.

This partnership with GS1 Australia demonstrates how global standards can power scalable reuse systems. These systems benefit both the environment and the economy by creating a common, traceable language for circularity.

“We’re proud to be supporting this circular innovation through the use of Next Gen GS1 barcodes and related standards that enhance trust, transparency, and efficiency. As a neutral, not-for-profit organisation, GS1’s role is to help industry, government, and communities solve complex supply chain challenges by enabling common language, traceability, and interoperability.” Maria Palazzolo, CEO, GS1 Australia.

A smart digital experience

Each cup features a unique QR code, enabling real-time tracking, usage monitoring and returns via the Borrow App and Smart Bins.

Sustainable by design

The Borrow cup is made from durable, 100% polypropylene, chosen for its safety, longevity, and full recyclability within the HuskeeLoop end-of-life program.

Professional hygiene

Huskee’s state-of-the-art WashHub ensures each returned cup is professionally washed, sanitised, dried, and repackaged before re-entering circulation.

Borrow by Huskee is now actively welcoming new venues across Sydney and beyond to join the network.

For more information, head to https://borrowbyhuskee.co