Kalshi detected a teleprompter technician betting on Trump’s speeches

by Jason Cartwright

Prediction market Kalshi have detected abnormal trading which led to a teleprompter operator fined.

The exchange froze the account of Gabriel Perez, a technical assistant who had operated the president’s teleprompter since 2016.

Initially the crime was investigated internally, then referred the the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Perez opened a Kalshi account on 8 December 2025 and started trading the next day. Between December 2025 and February 2026 he bought presidential mention market contracts.

It is reported that he placed 49 trades and won 39.

Those contracts pay out if the president uses particular words or phrases in a speech. As teleprompter operator he saw remarks before they were delivered. The CFTC said he misappropriated material, non-public information from his job, in breach of a duty of trust and confidence, and traded for his own benefit.

Under the order, Perez must pay back the US$107,539.02 in profits and pay a US$65,000 civil penalty.

That sequence is the safeguard story. Prediction markets have spent years arguing they are regulated financial venues, not back-room bookies. If that claim is going to hold, the exchange has to find the person with the speech draft before the rest of the market pays them out.

“It doesn’t matter who you are: violate our rules or federal law and you will face the consequences.”

Bobby DeNault, lead lawyer, Kalshi.

Kalshi imposed its own three-year trading ban, matching the regulator’s ban.

The company already prohibits trading on information gained through employment and has been tightening identity and workplace disclosure. This file is the public proof that those rules are not only sitting in a terms-of-service page.

Via NBC News.

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Jason Cartwright
Jason Cartwrighthttps://techau.com.au/author/jason/
Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis. Disclaimer: Tesla Shareholder from 20/01/2021
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