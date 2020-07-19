Naturally, Face Masks are going high-tech

Yesterday, Victorian health officials changed their advice to now require face masks for everyone in Melbourne, given the recent spike in Coronavirus cases.

Premiere Daniel Andrews confirmed the new requirement to wear a mask, would be enforced by Police and an on-the-spot fine for A$200 would be issued for those breaking the rule. The new rule starts from 11:59PM Wednesday night, the 22nd of July.

There’s a lot of choices when it comes to the type of mask you chose to wear, and we’re seeing a growing list of international examples of people going far beyond the basic medical mask.

While there’s been some home-made creativity, there’s also now some commercially available options that take the humble mask and add some technology to it.

One example is this LED Light Up, Rave Fiber Mask available through Fivewood.vip.

The LED mask features illuminated fibres in a range of colours, to add some personality to your otherwise shielded face. It comes with a rechargeable battery and a USB cable. With 1 hour of charge, you’ll get about 3 hours of glow from the mask.

The mask is also rated as waterproof to the IP67 standard (dropped into a body of water up to a meter deep for half an hour). It also includes a replaceable filter that’s rate for the PM2.5.

The full details are below:

Product material: Fiber optic cloth + LED light

Product size: Diamond 7.5 ” * 3.9 ” * 1.1 ”, Square 6.3 ” * 3.9 ” * 1.1 ”

Product color: Black, White

Light color: Color gradient / breathing light dimming

Power supply: USB charging 3.7V, 400 mA

Product use time: Continuous lighting for up to 12 hours.

Product weight: About 60 grams (including packaging).

The mask costs US$17.99 right now, on sale form a usual US$29.00.

Personally, I’ve never used the product, so can’t verify its quality, but it is an interesting development to see more technology coming into fashion as we move through this COVID19 pandemic.