All NSW businesses must use Service NSW QR codes by Jan 1st or face $5k fine

Australia is doing extremely well in managing the global pandemic that is COVID-19 and while being an island certainly helps, its also largely thanks to contact tracing that enabled most Aussies to have a fairly normal Christmas.

After Victoria got on top of their cases, the most recent area of concern is the outbreak in NSW, specifically the Northern Beaches near Sydney.

Until now, businesses were encouraged to implement a solution to track the details of people who enter their premises. In the event someone who visited that venue tests positive to the coronavirus, contact tracers would consult this record to contact others who were at the venue during the same time.

With digital systems, the job of handing over this data to contact tracers is no harder than exporting a .csv file, but the NSW Government is no longer comfortable with businesses rolling their own solution.

Given each solution varies in their data formats, combining them for a batch sms send would take longer than expected. Something like the way dates are captured is a great example of where things are more complex than necessary.

The NSW Government from January 1, will now require all businesses in the state to use the Service NSW QR code system to manage their attendees. In the event there is a positive case who confirms they visited a specific venue, tracing that would then be much easier and importantly faster, so contacts can be notified to isolate as soon as possible.

Each Business will register with Services NSW and be provided with a unique QR code. This can be printed and placed at the door to the venue and scanned by customers.

This QR code will take the user to a website where they enter their name and phone number, while also registering the date and time they attended.

As a user, if you have the Services NSW app, you get to add your details once, then simply check-in to a venue that has been setup with Service NSW QR code system.

By using the Services NSW QR code system, the data is gathered in a single database, rather than ones hosted by hundreds of different providers, creating a massive data migration workload.

It is a shame that the Federal Government’s CovidSafe app, couldn’t have been used to solve this nationwide.

More information at NSW.gov.au