NSW Gov hosts World Forum, 400 global leaders tour Sydney Innovation and Technology Precinct

Today, and for the next 2 days, Sydney is playing host to more than 400 global business leaders and senior officials from 36 countries. The 2019 World Forum for Foreign Direct Investment is an effort, funded by the NSW Government and provides a great platform for the world to see Australians tackling some of the biggest challenges.

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said the three-day forum funded by the NSW Government will provide an opportunity to attract global investment to key industry precincts being developed across the State.

Delegates will tour key investment precincts, including the Western Parkland City, Westmead Health, Education and Research Super Precinct and Sydney Innovation and Technology Precinct to promote business opportunities in defence, aerospace, startup and tech, health and medtech, manufacturing, agribusiness, and education sectors.

“The World Forum for Foreign Direct Investment has been secured for Sydney for the first time and brings global business leaders and government officials together to discuss international investment issues and opportunities.” Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres

“The investment appeal of our regions will also be championed including the Special Activation Precincts being developed in centres like Parkes and Wagga Wagga. Sydney is the ideal host for this important forum as Australia’s business capital. NSW has the lowest unemployment rate of any state and a flourishing economy that has seen 28 years of consecutive growth.” Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres

A Special Activation Precinct (SAP) is a dedicated area in a regional location identified by the NSW Government to become a thriving business hub. All Special Activation Precincts will be delivered as part of the $4.2 billion Snowy Hydro Legacy Fund and support industries such as:

agribusiness and forestry

resources and mining

tourism and hospitality

tertiary education and skills

health and residential care

freight and logistics

defence

advanced manufacturing

renewable energy

technology-enabled primary industries.

Lyn Lewis-Smith, CEO of BESydney, which secured the World Forum for Sydney, said such global gatherings provide “long tail benefits” above the expenditure of delegates. Basically they’re looking for the world to see Sydney, NSW and Australia as the innovative problem solvers that we are and that Australian businesses are a great place to consider for their investments. If successful, these businesses could access large amounts of capital not available in the local market.

“Forums like these help deliver on economic development goals, attract investment and talent, creating a focused time and place to form vital relationships for cross-border investment.” Lyn Lewis-Smith, CEO of BESydney

The World Forum on Foreign Direct Investment is taking place from 17 to 19 June in Sydney.