PAX Aus 2026 early bird badges are now on sale, welcome to PAX Land

If you’ve been missing that familiar buzz of controllers clicking, tabletop dice rolling, and the unmistakable energy of thousands of gamers under one roof, it’s time to lock something into the calendar.

PAX Aus 2026 is officially on the way, and early bird badges have just gone on sale, giving fans their first chance to secure a spot at one of Australia’s biggest gaming events. After the hype and excitement we’ve seen in the last few years, PAX Aus 2026 is sure to be something epic.

What’s happening at PAX Aus 2026

This year’s theme is “PAX Land”, with organisers promising three days packed with everything we’ve come to expect from the show, and likely a few surprises along the way.

That means:

AAA and indie game showcases

Hands-on demos and activations

Tabletop gaming zones

Panels, live shows, and community events

Cosplay, merch, and plenty of opportunities to discover something new

Cosplay is always a huge hit, and we’re sure the cosplay competition will make a return. (Image: PAX Aus)

If you’ve attended before, you’ll know the magic of PAX isn’t just the games, it’s the people. The community continues to be the heart of the event, something organisers are clearly leaning into again for 2026. I’m sure we’ll see the PAX Rising zone again with both Indie tabletop and video game developers showcasing their latest work. Last year’s eBay-sponsored tabletop area continued to expand. Gamers from all walks of life are giving into board games, so we’re sure the tabletop area will be just as big a hit. We saw ÆRTHLINGS launched last year, taking the Melbourne community by storm. Who knows what’s in store for 2026.

The only way you to make sure you are part of all the action is lock it in your diary, and grab your tickets. The event will once again take at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre from October 9–11, 2026, closing out Melbourne International Games Week in style.

Early bird ticket prices

Early bird badges are available now, but like every year, they won’t stick around for long.

Here’s what you’re looking at:

3-Day Early Bird Badge: $185 AUD

Single Day Badge (Fri, Sat, or Sun): $77 AUD

If history is anything to go by, these will move quickly, so don’t delay. If you’re planning to go, it’s not one to sit on, just buy.

Tickets are available now via the official PAX Aus website.

Gamers are sure to have fun, with multiple ticket options and plenty of zones to explore. (Image: PAX Aus)

Merch and extras

Alongside tickets, there’s also a range of pre-order merch available this year. PAX Aus 2026 merch lineup includes:

A reversible bucket hat (pre-order exclusive)

Limited-edition keycaps

The returning (and slightly ridiculous) Pinflatable Chicken

Official PAX Aus 2026 lanyard

And more

These tend to sell out just as quickly as badges, especially the limited-run items. Head to the merch store to pre-order now.

Grab your coveted Pin Chicken before they sell out. (Image: PAX Aus)

Beyond Blue partnership returns

A notable inclusion this year is the return of Beyond Blue as the official charity partner.

They’ll have a presence on the show floor again in 2026, continuing the focus on mental health and the positive role gaming communities can play in connection and wellbeing. The CEO of Beyond Blue, Georgie Harman AO, shared her excitement at coming back to PAX Aus:

We’re proud to be returning to PAX as the event’s official charity partner, and to continue to be part of a community […] For many people, gaming in moderation can promote connection, friendships, enjoyment, and a sense of belonging.

Lock it in

After a strong showing in 2025, expectations are high for what PAX Aus 2026 will deliver. With early bird tickets now live, this is your first real signal that the countdown is on.

It might be time to book that leave, rally the group chat, and get ready to head back to PAX. Because if there’s one thing we know, it’ll be busy, loud, chaotic… and absolutely worth it.