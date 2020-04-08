Reminder: Round 1 of Supercars Eseries starts tonight at 7PM

If you’re into Supercars, you’re missing your regular weekends of cars, drinks and mates. While you can’t have the mates over, you can still enjoy some racing, thanks to the category jumping into eSports.

Supercars is fairly unique in that the entire grid is participating (looking at your fake Formula 1 grid), this means all 25 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship drivers will be racing.

Drivers will be logging on from home to race their virtual Ford Mustangs and Holden ZB Commodores at the world’s top circuits, using the leading provider of realistic online racing simulations, iRacing.

If the updates on Instagram this week have been any indication, drivers are taking this very seriously, with some spending up big (thousands of dollars) on their sims at home.

Where are they racing?

The series will kick off at the Phillip Island and Monza circuits!

Australia’s premier permanent road course, Phillip Island is a thrill ride of a racetrack with the 12-turn circuit featuring a long main straightaway, hair-raisingly fast turns and tight hairpins.

Known to racing aficionados and car buffs alike simply as “Monza,” the Autodromo Nazionale Monza is among the most fabled motor racing circuits in all the world.

Where can I watch?

Fans can watch the 10-week series from 8 April, live from 7pm – 9pm AEST each Wednesday night on:

Fox Sports 506

Kayo

10 Play

Sky Sports (New Zealand)

Kayo and 10 Play will also have full races available on demand via their streaming services after each event.

Each live event can also be viewed online via:

The awesome thing about this, is that fans of the sport, who are also gamers, can jump into iRacing and compare their times with the real race car drivers.