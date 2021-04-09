SpaceX Starlink internet service is live in Australia, starting with VIC and NSW

SpaceX’s Starlink low-orbit satellite internet service is now available in limited supply in Australia! Back in February, we broke the news that the first Starlink hardware was in the country and now the Starlink service is active.
The Initial beta service is available in parts of central Victoria and southern New South Wales, with the service to expand across the country in the coming months.
Starlink users can expect to see data speeds vary from 50Mb/s to 150Mb/s and latency from 20ms to 40ms in most locations. SpaceX will continue to improve the service and expects latency, of 16ms to 19ms by summer 2021. Those keen to jump on Starlink should understand there may also be brief periods of no connectivity at all.
The Starlink Kit contains the Starlink dish, wifi router, power supply, cables and mounting tripod. The hardware costs A$709, plus $100 shipping and handling, with the monthly internet service priced at $139.00 and currently has no data limit.
As more Starlink satellites are launched by SpaceX, additional ground stations are installed, networking software, data speed, latency and uptime will improve dramatically.
The Starlink Shop also offers a couple of different mounting options for the dish. The Volcano Roof Mount is suitable for slanted roofs and costs A$69.00, while the Pipe Adapter allows you to mount the disk on a pole for A$69.00.
To see if Starlink is available in your area, visit starlink.com and enter your service address. If Starlink is not yet available in your area, you can place a deposit to hold your space in line for future service.
While Starlink won’t be a better internet solution for those on FTTP, it will be a big step up for those on SkyMuster, Fixed Wireless and FTTN, making it a competitor to Australia’s NBN.
Let us know in the comments if you have ordered, or plan on ordering a Starlink service in Australia.
Just ordered! I live literally in the middle of a state forest in Central Vic. Completely offgrid and currently getting robbed by skymuster (so expensive and so slow). Very excited to see how well this goes!
Excellent, sound like you’re the perfect use case.
It’s priced at $99 a month and $499 for equipment
Have ordered mine 10/2/21, now waiting. It’s for my home in the Adelaide Hills, SA. We have no ADSL, no FTTN and are offered NBN satellite. I’ve declined as the 4G Optus 500GB service has been good at ~ 20 to 60Mbps for $85/month.
But Starlink will be so much better – especially if we don’t hit a data cap ! 3 teenagers and a wife all studying online means we used 787 GB last month = $85 + $50.00 in extra data charges = $125 AND we got speed shaped. I told the kids the shaped speed was far faster than dial up…
So, an uncapped, 50 – 150 Mbps service at $139 / month is very good value. As I also work from home (like many of us do after COVID) I can write off the install cost as a tax deduction.
I look forward to being able to watch ABC iView, Netflix again !
We’re on 100 acres in the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area — three hours from Sydney and a million miles from good Internet.
We’ve tried everything in the past 5 years, it’s so bad that we now get it for free.
I’m beyond excited, no doubt Telstra is too. It solves a big problem for them and remote and regional Australians.
We’ve paid our deposit a few weeks ago, and connection can’t come fast enough.
I paid my deposit on the 19th February, I first signed up middle of 2020.
I’m still waiting for my kit, not sure when they send it. There’s no customer service info on their website so I an unable to contact them.