SpaceX Starlink internet service is live in Australia, starting with VIC and NSW

Image credit: John Kim/CNET

SpaceX’s Starlink low-orbit satellite internet service is now available in limited supply in Australia! Back in February, we broke the news that the first Starlink hardware was in the country and now the Starlink service is active.

The Initial beta service is available in parts of central Victoria and southern New South Wales, with the service to expand across the country in the coming months.

Starlink users can expect to see data speeds vary from 50Mb/s to 150Mb/s and latency from 20ms to 40ms in most locations. SpaceX will continue to improve the service and expects latency, of 16ms to 19ms by summer 2021. Those keen to jump on Starlink should understand there may also be brief periods of no connectivity at all.

The Starlink Kit contains the Starlink dish, wifi router, power supply, cables and mounting tripod. The hardware costs A$709, plus $100 shipping and handling, with the monthly internet service priced at $139.00 and currently has no data limit.

As more Starlink satellites are launched by SpaceX, additional ground stations are installed, networking software, data speed, latency and uptime will improve dramatically.

The Starlink Shop also offers a couple of different mounting options for the dish. The Volcano Roof Mount is suitable for slanted roofs and costs A$69.00, while the Pipe Adapter allows you to mount the disk on a pole for A$69.00.

To see if Starlink is available in your area, visit starlink.com and enter your service address. If Starlink is not yet available in your area, you can place a deposit to hold your space in line for future service.

While Starlink won’t be a better internet solution for those on FTTP, it will be a big step up for those on SkyMuster, Fixed Wireless and FTTN, making it a competitor to Australia’s NBN.

Let us know in the comments if you have ordered, or plan on ordering a Starlink service in Australia.