Stripe Treasury goes live in Australia, giving local businesses instant global payouts and multi-currency control

Building a global company from Australia has long meant juggling foreign bank accounts, waiting days for revenue to settle, and dealing with unnecessary currency conversions. That friction is now being tackled head-on.

Stripe today launched Stripe Treasury in Australia at its annual Stripe Tour Sydney event. The product gives businesses a single platform to accept payments, hold and convert funds, and pay recipients almost anywhere in the world, all from the Stripe Dashboard.

Instead of the usual two-day wait for funds to clear into an external bank account, businesses on Treasury get instant access to their revenue. They can then pay suppliers, contractors or third parties in nearly 100 countries using nothing more than an email address.

Funds can be received and held in AUD, USD, GBP and EUR. Instant conversion is available across 10 currencies, including HKD, SGD and NZD. The goal is straightforward: reduce settlement delays and cut out the patchwork of separate banking relationships that most global Australian operators currently maintain.

Why this matters for Australian founders

Tens of thousands of new Australian businesses and solopreneurs join Stripe every month. Many of them start with global ambitions from day one. Stripe’s managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Karl Durrance, put it plainly:

“Tens of thousands of new Australian businesses and solopreneurs are joining Stripe each month and many have global ambitions from the get-go. These businesses need infrastructure that’s able to support them as they expand internationally, which is why we’ve launched Stripe Treasury.” Karl Durrance, Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand, Stripe.

Until now, growing beyond Australia often meant opening accounts in multiple jurisdictions just to hold foreign currency balances or move money efficiently. Treasury collapses that into one dashboard. Revenue arrives, sits in the currencies you choose, and can be sent out immediately. For a SaaS company selling into the US and Europe, or a creative agency paying overseas freelancers, that speed and simplicity has real cash-flow value.

Later this year, Australian platforms built on Stripe will also be able to offer embedded financial accounts to their own customers through Treasury for Platforms. In the US, platforms such as Squarespace already let businesses hold balances, earn rewards and access spend cards directly inside their own interfaces. The Australian version is coming.

Higher success rates on international sales

Cross-border payments have always carried higher rejection risk. Stripe notes that when a business sells to a customer in a country where it has no local entity, the payment is around five percentage points more likely to be declined by the customer’s card issuer.

Starting this month, Stripe Managed Payments begins processing those international transactions domestically through Stripe’s own local entities in the buyer’s country. The company handles the localised checkout experience, indirect tax compliance, fraud checks, disputes and customer support. Australian sellers effectively get local acquiring without setting up their own foreign subsidiaries.

Alongside this sits Adaptive Pricing. Businesses can automatically display prices in the customer’s local currency. Stripe says this has delivered an average 17.8 per cent increase in cross-border revenue. The figure comes from Stripe’s own data, so independent verification is limited, but the practical upside is clear: removing currency surprise at checkout reduces friction for overseas buyers.

Fraud protection updated for the AI era

Fraud tools also received attention. In Australia alone, Stripe Radar prevented more than A$2.4 billion in fraudulent transactions during 2025. The system now covers all payment methods and has been updated to address emerging AI-era threats, including multi-account abuse, free-trial exploitation and token theft.

As more Australian companies embed AI features into their products, these attack vectors become relevant. Real-time defence across every payment rail is a practical requirement rather than a nice-to-have.

Real-time billing for AI usage

Stripe Billing already powers more than 10 million active subscriptions for Australian businesses. It now incorporates Metronome’s usage-based billing engine. This lets companies measure AI token consumption in real time and charge customers for exact usage rather than blunt subscription tiers.

For Australian AI startups and software firms that bill on compute or token volume, the ability to track and invoice consumption accurately removes another layer of manual reconciliation.

Practical impact, not just another dashboard

None of these features are revolutionary in isolation. Instant payouts, multi-currency balances and local acquiring exist elsewhere. The value sits in the integration. Australian businesses already using Stripe for payments, subscriptions and fraud can now manage the money side without leaving the same platform.

That reduces operational overhead. It also shortens the time between a sale and the ability to reinvest or pay people. For companies expanding from Australia into Asia, Europe or North America, fewer banking relationships and faster access to funds can make a measurable difference to runway and agility.

Stripe Treasury is available now for Australian businesses (ignore the note on the AU website that still says “not available in your country”. Managed Payments, Adaptive Pricing, the expanded Radar protections and the Metronome billing integration are rolling out in parallel.

The broader message from Stripe Tour Sydney is that the infrastructure layer for Australian internet businesses is becoming more complete. Global ambition no longer needs to start with a stack of foreign bank applications and multi-day settlement waits.

For more information, head to Stripe.