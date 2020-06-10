Supercars eSeries final is on tonight and is Ford vs Holden

After a very successful eSeries, tonight Supercars will grid up for the last time in iRacing. The championship has come down to Shane van Gisbergen and Scott McLaughlin.

Tonight’s round is spread across two, 30 minute races where the winner will claim 150 points in each. McLaughlin will need to finish well ahead of ‘SVG’ to overtake the Red Bull Holden.

Tonight, we’ll see a record 7 wildcards join the grid:

Craig Lowndes

Brodie Kostecki

Broc Feeney

Will Brown

Jonathon Webb

Zak Best

Harley Haber

Tonight’s schedule

18:05-18:25 – Qualifying for Race 31, Mount Panorama

18:35-18:55 – Qualifying for Race 30, Oran Park

19:19 – Race 30, Oran Park, 27 laps or 30 mins, two compulsory stops, maximum 150 points

20:19 – Race 31, Mount Panorama, 14 laps or 33 mins, two compulsory stops, maximum 150 points

Where to watch

Qualifying for the final round of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries will begin at 6pm AEST and will be broadcast exclusively on Fox Sports 506 before racing begins at 7pm.

From 7pm, racing will be broadcast live on Fox Sports 506, Kayo, Sky Sports (NZ) and 10 Play.

Online fans from around the globe can watch races via the Supercars Facebook page, Supercars teams’ Facebook pages, Twitch and YouTube.

10 Bold will show a full replay of Round 10 on Saturday afternoon from 1-3pm.