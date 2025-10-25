It’s hard to believe the buzz around SXSW Sydney 2025. The 2024 edition attracted over 300,000 attendees according to MediaWeek. And whilst the numbers for this year haven’t been officially released, the scale of this event is simply phenomenal.

This year’s expo felt like a collision of bold ideas, creative ambition, and next-gen hardware, all under one roof. And while there were hundreds of products and demos, these four stood out to me as genuine “wow” moments.

eufyMake E1 UV Printer

The first standout: the eufyMake E1 UV Printer, billed as the world’s first personal 3D-texture UV printer. Forget everything you know about printing because the eufyMake E1 UV Printer takes custom creation to an entirely new level. Think of it as the next evolution of 3D printing. Instead of melting filament, it layers vibrant CMYK, white, and gloss inks onto virtually any surface.

From textured phone cases and magnetic decals to curved water bottles using a rotary attachment, this printer can handle it all; no heat, no warping, just instant UV curing that locks colour and texture in place.

With attachments for rolls, films, and even adhesive sheets, you can print everything from tactile stickers to large decals for cars or walls. The free eufyMake Studio software feels like a cross between Canva and a 3D design app, complete with layering modes, relief textures, and raised finishes up to 5mm thick. What really turns heads is the accessibility.

This single compact printer can produce industrial-quality results at home or in a small studio, and it’s backed by what became the highest-funded Kickstarter campaign ever, raising nearly $47 million USD. That kind of support shows how much the maker and creative communities have been craving something like this.

The eufyMake can produce gorgeous prints with beautiful texture. (Photo: TechAU)

It’s clear eufyMake isn’t just about pretty prints—although they do look amazing!—it’s about empowering creators to design, print, and personalise on their own terms. And with over 500 Australian backers already signed up and more units shipping by early next year, it’s safe to say this UV printer has officially redefined “print anything.” More to come on this soon with a full review.

Airspeeder eVTOL Racing Series

Next up: Airspeeder. Not just a tech demo but a whole new sports paradigm: electric flying cars, vertical take-off and landing vehicles, racing in the skies. According to their site, they are building the world’s first VTOL crewed racing series. If SXSW Sydney 2025 had a “sci-fi meets sport” moment, it’s definitely Airspeeder. Born out of Adelaide and powered by Alauda Aeronautics, Airspeeder is more than just a futuristic concept; it’s already flying.

Their current vehicles, weighing under 100kg, can hit speeds of up to 130 km/h, with ambitions to build a Formula 1-style race. Think pit stops with swappable LiPo batteries, Intel on-board telemetry, NVIDIA Jetson flight control systems, and real-time data streamed across Telstra Purple’s simulator network.

These drones are currently piloted remotely with plans for crewed flights taking place soon. (Photo: TechAU)

What’s even cooler is the way they’re reinventing the race track itself. Instead of fixed circuits, Airspeeder’s races unfold in AR-generated air gates, allowing them to deploy a course almost anywhere in the world. It’s clean, fast, and almost cinematic.

With former Formula 1 leadership involved, sponsors like Acronis, DHL, and IWC, and a long-term vision to run crewed, hour-long races, Airspeeder is positioning itself as the next frontier in motorsport. It’s not just about speed; it’s about pushing flight tech, aerodynamics, and energy systems forward.

Unitree Robotics Humanoid Robot(s)

Third highlight: the Unitree humanoid robots. At the Innovation Expo this year the “Robotics Arcade” featured Unitree’s humanoids up close. We saw walking, gesturing, interacting, making these machines less “robot stumble” and more “robot stride”. We saw the G1 and H1 in-person and you can buy them right now. They are available from the website, with big-ticket price tags ($16,000 USD and up).



What makes them memorable is the tangible sense of automation moving from the stationary, behind-the-fence world into something you can stand beside and feel their presence. It prompts you to ask: what will humanoid robots be doing in five years? Will they be in our workplaces, homes, service hubs? The demo at SXSW Sydney felt like the edge of that economic shift.

The humanoid robot even wore a SXSW Sydney 2025 badge. (Photo: TechAU)

Hypershell X Exoskeleton

Finally: the Hypershell X exoskeleton. This wearable robotics piece is lightweight, AI-powered, built to assist leg motion, reduce fatigue, and boost endurance. I had the opportunity to try one on and it was definitely an experience. With various modes to assist, boost, or hinder your movement, one can easily see how this can be used for assisting movement, as well as rehabilitation.

The Hypershell X uses sensors (IMUs, gyros, barometers) plus the “MotionEngine” algorithm to deliver timed assistance to leg lifts and forward motion. Whilst it felt a little weird walking with this exoskeleton, I easily felt the assistance when running. After I took it off, I felt slower; kind of like when you jump on a trampoline for a while, and when you get back on the ground and try to jump you feel like you’re being pulled back to Earth.

What really stood out is the form-factor. Unlike earlier bulky exoskeletons, this one weighs around 1.8-2 kg, is foldable, and is designed for outdoor and everyday use. Think hiking or even commuting, not just industrial or medical. At SXSW Sydney, the concept of wearable robotics felt personal and relatable, not remote or lab-bound. This tech could redefine how we think about human mobility, and I was thrilled to give this a try. Check out my Instagram reel to see me running around.

Technology in Australia

Seeing this level of innovation showcased in Australia is seriously inspiring. SXSW Sydney continues to prove that we’re not just spectators in the global tech scene, we’re contributors. From trying out exoskeletons to chatting with innovators, this event puts world-class tech directly into the hands of Aussie creators and curious minds.

It’s proof that the future isn’t somewhere else, it’s happening right here. Now I’m super keen for another year of creativity, experimentation, and boundary-breaking ideas at SXSW Sydney 2026.