techAU drops 7-Track Second Album ‘Overclocked’ just 48 hours after debut

If you thought the late-night sessions were over, think again. Just two days after releasing the debut Album – Vibe Code to This, I didn’t stop.

Today, I’m excited to announce that the second techAU album, Overclocked, is now live and streaming on Spotify and all major platforms.

While the first EP was designed for the “late-night creator” to find their flow, Overclocked is a deep dive into the high-pressure, high-fidelity world of the systems we build and the digital world we live in in 2025.

Overclocked is designed as a dynamic musical journey, where each of the seven tracks offers a distinct shift in tone and genre to keep the listener constantly engaged.

Instead of staying in one lane, the album intentionally pivots—taking you from the gritty, industrial depths of a data center to the soaring, emotive hooks of power-pop, and through the relentless pulse of melodic techno.

It’s a high-speed exploration of the complex relationship between the creator, the code, and the machines that host our digital souls, ensuring that with every track, there is a fresh sonic landscape to process.

Tracklist Deep Dive

Each of the 7 tracks offers something different and I’m sure you’ll have favourites (as I do), below is the breakdown of each track.

1. The Cold Aisle

The Theme: The Cold Aisle takes us into the heart of the internet, the server room, which is separated into hot and cold aisles. The lyrics describe the experience of a high-security data center, from the security biometrics required to gain entry, to the hum of the cooling fans on server blades, which aligns with the relentless hum in the ears of tinnitus sufferers.

It explores the fragile balance of maintaining the “envelope” (temperature) and the dramatic consequences should the cooling fail, voiding warranty and ultimately having your data start to burn (metaphorically) in the event of disk failure.

The Sound: This track is a masterclass in tension and release, opening with cinematic strings and the mechanical clicking of a data centre’s cooling system.

It evolves into a heavy 150 BPM industrial dubstep anthem featuring a deep, distorted bass growl and ethereal female vocals that soar over a massive, haunting drop.

If you only listen to one track from this album, please let it be this one.

2. Fatal Exception

The Theme: Using the “Blue Screen of Death” as a metaphor for emotional collapse, Fatal Exception explores a relationship where the logic no longer computes.

The lyrics reference diagnostic logs, firewalls, and syntax errors, culminating in a total system crash where the “variables change” and the memories are stuck in an infinite loop.

The Sound: Taking a hard turn in track 2, it draws inspiration from early 2000s Emo-Pop and modern Power Pop, this track is driven by distorted guitars and soaring vocal runs.

At 140 BPM, it’s an explosive, high-fidelity journey that shifts from moody, atmospheric verses to a massive, anthemic chorus with heavy Hayley Williams energy.

3. Pull Request

The Theme: This is the ultimate developer’s love song. It frames the Git workflow of a developer managing programming code through branching, committing, and reviewing diffs, as a metaphor for human connection, which can be messy, have conflicts and need revisions.

The lyrics describe the tension of waiting for a “merge” and the hope that there are no “syntax errors” or “conflicts” between two people. It’s about the vulnerability of pushing code (and feelings) to production.

The Sound: A sophisticated 124 BPM Progressive House track, Pull Request is built on a deep, hypnotic bassline and minimalist synth pads.

It’s “instrumental bliss” designed for focus, featuring a groovy drop and an intelligent, arpeggiated synthesizer solo that keeps the energy moving without being distracting.

4. A/B Test

The Theme: A/B Test dives into the world of AI and Large Language Models. The lyrics play with the idea of someone flirting between two different models, Model A (the safe, predictable one) and Model B (the chaotic, hallucinating one).

It explores the user’s role in using tokens, playing two versions against each other to see which one provides the desired result, also known as the truth.

The Sound: A bouncy, sassy Glitch Pop track at 122 BPM. It utilises crisp production, staccato vocal delivery, and plucky synth melodies to create a playful, almost manipulative energy. This song breaks a lot of traditional musical structures, which I absolutely love and think really works well.

5. White Rabbit

The Theme: Spawned from one of my favourite movies, the classic original “Matrix”, this track is about escaping the simulation. The lyrics reference “legacy ghosts,” “deadlocks,” and “compilers” as the protagonist finds a back-door exit.

It’s a call to arms to break out of the daily loop and realise we are “more than zeros, more than ones.”

The Sound: Pure high-fidelity Cyberpunk and Melodic Techno. At 126 BPM, it features a driving pulse bassline and digital glitches that transition into an infectious synth-pop hook.

It’s cinematic, dark, and powerful—the kind of track that feels like it belongs in a neon-drenched city.

6. Wrist Leash

The Theme: Wrist Leash is a critique of the “quantified self” and our obsession with wearables. The lyrics describe the smartwatch as a tiny leash on your wrist that tracks every heartbeat and step.

It questions whether we are really getting benefit from this measurement or just optimising activities for questionable rewards.

The Sound: A soulful, Melodic Techno piece with arpeggiated Moog synths and a deep, driving bassline. The production is polished and glitchy, matching the “optimised” theme of the track.

7. Profile Pic

The Theme: The album concludes with an exploration of digital identity and the pressure of social media. Profile pic captures the anxiety of “scrolling through a thousand frames” and “deleting every version” of oneself.

Ultimately, it’s about a breakthrough, finding that happiness exists beyond the filters and the poses.

The Sound: An euphoric, high-energy Melodic Techno closer. It features pulsating basslines, arpeggiated plucks, and stutter-edit vocal effects that lead into a massive, reverb-heavy chorus and a triumphant drop.

How to Listen

The new Overclocked Album is available right now, available from all the popular music streaming services, with the most popular linked directly below.

Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/28ZQKOwEcToMtRIS21DSEC?si=2TZTZgwPRLqUzE0OAV16qw

https://open.spotify.com/album/28ZQKOwEcToMtRIS21DSEC?si=2TZTZgwPRLqUzE0OAV16qw Listen on Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/dk/album/overclocked/1864499390

https://music.apple.com/dk/album/overclocked/1864499390 List on YouTube Music: https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_nHfTtakm1kLyYuj79BgKkhn8J8wbL00WY

Enjoy, I’m keen to hear what you think of Album 2 – Overclocked in the comments.