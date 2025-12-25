techAU launches debut EP ‘Vibe Code to This’ for the late-night creator

It may be Christmas Day, but that doesn’t mean I’m taking the foot off the accelerator. Today, I’m launching something brand new!

If you have spent any time in the tech industry, you know that the quiet hours of the night are often where the real magic happens. There is a specific energy that comes from jumping on the keyboard while the rest of the world sleeps; it’s a productivity opportunity to create something from nothing, efficiently, without interruption, dialled in, focused on the task.

The perfect complement to this is music that inspires and motivates you. It is this exact feeling that I wanted to capture with my debut EP, Vibe Code to This.

Today, I am incredibly excited to officially launch this project under my techAU handle, offering a soundtrack for those who live and breathe the digital life.

This project has been something I’ve wanted to create for a long time, but only with the tools available in 2025 could I bring that vision to reality.

This album is a blend of the technology world, with high-energy, cinematic soundscapes, powerful female vocals and emotional rhythms.

This is the kind of music I love listening to and enjoy listening to when I’m working away at the keyboard late into the night, so I really hope you’ll think of it as the ultimate companion for your next coding session, gaming marathon, or just Friday night drinks with friends.

“Everything’s binary, black and white. But I’m seeing colors in the neon light.”

From hardware to heartbeats

Music and technology have always been intertwined, but with Vibe Code to This, I wanted to explore the intersection of human emotion and digital artifice. It is one thing to develop something functional, but it is another thing entirely to feel it, to enter the flow state and align with the “soul” inside the machine.

The EP features five tracks, each providing something unique, which keeps the listening experience interesting (even on repeat). The isolation of a late-night session can be challenging, but having the explosive energy of this music coming from your speakers or headphones can help inspire creativity.

The music design intentionally blends driving synths, staccato rhythms, and a heavy dose of cyberpunk aesthetic to create a cohesive listening experience.

The tracklist

My first EP (hopefully of many) contains 5 tracks, intentionally featuring 2-word efficient names that characterise the tracks inside. This is 18 minutes and 41 seconds that should leave you wanting more.

Here’s an overview of what’s on offer with each track, before we break it down in serious detail.

1. Flow State

A cinematic opening that captures the isolation and intensity of a “deep work” session. It features the rhythmic sound of mechanical typing that evolves into an explosive, high-energy anthem about finding your way through the wires.

A cinematic opening that captures the isolation and intensity of a “deep work” session. It features the rhythmic sound of mechanical typing that evolves into an explosive, high-energy anthem about finding your way through the wires. 2. Neon Door

A driving electronic anthem with staccato synth plucks. This track focuses on the “heartbeat in the hardware,” navigating the line between a physical sensation and a digital simulation.

A driving electronic anthem with staccato synth plucks. This track focuses on the “heartbeat in the hardware,” navigating the line between a physical sensation and a digital simulation. 3. Digital Heartbeat

Building on the cyberpunk aesthetic, this track blends futuristic atmospheres with intense human emotion. It’s an high-energy synthpop piece that keeps the rhythm moving while you’re “climbing up until the servers drop.”

Building on the cyberpunk aesthetic, this track blends futuristic atmospheres with intense human emotion. It’s an high-energy synthpop piece that keeps the rhythm moving while you’re “climbing up until the servers drop.” 4. Silicon Storm

A high-octane synth-rock pulse that depicts the struggle for humanity within a digital void. It features the “Syntax Heart” concept, exploring how we optimize our emotions while searching for something real.

A high-octane synth-rock pulse that depicts the struggle for humanity within a digital void. It features the “Syntax Heart” concept, exploring how we optimize our emotions while searching for something real. 5. Crystalline Logic

The final track is a dedicated anthem for the builders. It celebrates the silent, late-night work that isn’t for the “likes” or the “view,” but for the personal reward of the architecture we build.

Tracklist deep dive

With the launch of my first album, I wanted to provide some insight into each track, which you can find in this track list deep dive.

Flow State

This opening track runs for 3:22 and sits at a steady 128 BPM to provide a consistent anchor for deep focus. It is a cinematic exploration of that intense, isolated experience of a “deep work” session where the boundaries between the creator and the craft begin to blur. When the lyrics mention “building worlds to get to you,” it refers to the bridge we build between our digital output and the real-world impact on people.

The track intentionally uses the sound of mechanical typing as a heartbeat, reflecting the physical reality of “wearing down the plastic edge” of a keyboard. It captures the transition from the “soft, lonely piano” of the start of a project to the “explosive, soaring vocals” of a breakthrough. We make no apologies for accelerating your workflows by starting the EP with this high-energy call to action.

This is definitely one of my personal favourites, along with Silicon Storm.

Neon Door

At 4:13 in length, this is the longest track on the EP and operates at 124 BPM with a staccato synth pluck that starts immediately. It explores the intersection of human emotion and digital artifice, set against a backdrop of driving rhythms that feel like navigating a virtual landscape. The line “waiting for the ghost inside the spark” is a direct nod to the concept of emergent intelligence and the hunt for inspiration within raw logic.

The song follows a protagonist who is “hardwired for a love I can’t explain,” dealing with feelings that transcend their digital nature. The “rising synth tension” in the pre-chorus mimics the feeling of a system override, pushing the listener to break through their own mental blocks. It is a track about finding a “physical sensation” in a world that often feels like a simulation.

Digital Heartbeat

Clocking in at 3:23 with a tempo of 126 BPM, this track is a high-energy synthpop anthem with a heavy cyberpunk aesthetic. It focuses on the “heartbeat in the hardware,” exploring the idea that our digital creations are an extension of our own biology. When the lyrics talk about “variables shifting in the light,” it represents the fluid nature of coding where everything can change with a single line.

The chorus is designed to be explosive and melodic, encouraging the listener to keep climbing “until the servers drop.” It is about that moment of losing control to the rhythm of the work, where the “signal is breaking through” the noise of daily life. This track is the “groove” of the EP, ensuring your momentum doesn’t stall during a complex task.

Silicon Storm

This is the high-octane peak of the EP, running for 3:39 at a blistering 132 BPM. It is a cyberpunk anthem that depicts the struggle for humanity within a digital void, blending atmospheric glitches with a driving synth-rock pulse. The concept of the “Syntax Heart” is central here, referring to the way we tear “the world and the wires apart” to create something meaningful.

The lyrics mention being “the only human left in the chain,” a feeling many developers have during a solo “crunch” session. With a gritty bass and a frantic “REBOOT!” bridge, this track is intended for those moments where you need raw energy to power through a system failure. It is a beautiful mess of a song that mirrors the chaos of a high-pressure environment.

Crystalline Logic

The final track runs for 4:01 at a slightly more relaxed 120 BPM, serving as an anthem for the late-night builders. It is not about chasing “likes” or “tags,” but about the “silent work that pulls me through.” The “midnight blue on a liquid screen” is a reference to the glow of an OLED monitor in a dark room where the “syntax flows like a vein of gold.”

This track defines the act of creation as “Digital Therapy,” a way to lose oneself on a “binary road” to find peace. The line “a kingdom of logic, a king on his throne” refers to the total control a creator has over their digital environment. It is a clean, architectural finish to the EP that reminds us that the effort itself is the ultimate prize.

Pricing and availability

Vibe Code to This is available now across all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.

If you are a Spotify Premium subscriber, you can stream the entire EP as part of your existing subscription, which currently costs A$13.99 per month for individuals. It is also included in family and student plans across the country.

The album art, which you can see in the header of this post, was designed to reflect the glowing, neon-soaked themes found throughout the music. It represents that transition from the physical world into the digital, like connecting into the Matrix, one of my all-time favourite movies.

How to listen

Whether you are an introvert looking for a sanctuary or a developer needing a boost to finish a sprint, I hope this music finds a place in your rotation. It was built with the techAU community in mind, reflecting the shared experiences we all have in this fast-paced industry and the social media that complements it.

You can find the EP by searching for “techAU” on your favourite streaming service, or by visiting the links below.

I would love to hear which track resonates most with your workflow, so be sure to reach out on social media and let me know. One thing is for sure, the success of this debut EP will drive the release of future albums.

The journey from concept to a finished five-track EP has been an incredible experience and intelligently leverages AI to allow me to be more creative and deliver music that I believe is incredibly high quality, competing with some of the best tracks in the charts today.

For more information, check out Vibe Code to This on your favourite music streaming service, Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube Music are linked below. Please take a list, give me feedback and most of all, share it with your friends and family.

Spotify – https://open.spotify.com/album/2grPsejAyHl8SbOHJb8uDI

Apple Music – https://music.apple.com/dk/artist/techau/1863659249

YouTube Music – https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_mmpLC3P4Xi–YswPx2E1SL-XgfgBlcuvA