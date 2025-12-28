Ticket scammers targeting NYE events as Australians lose an average of A$432 per person

With the New Year’s Eve event season fast approaching, many Australians are rushing to secure tickets for concerts, festivals, and sporting matches. However, new research from PayPal Australia suggests that for many fans, the excitement of a live event is being replaced by the sting of a financial loss.

The latest data reveals that Australian victims of ticket scams are losing an average of A$432 per incident. This significant financial blow comes at a time when household budgets are already stretched by the holiday season and rising living costs.

One in five Australians has reported missing out on an event entirely due to fake or undelivered tickets. Even more concerning is the fact that nearly 1 in 10 consumers have been scammed more than once, suggesting that scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their tactics.

While you may think older Australians are the most likely to be victims of these scams, surprisingly, younger Aussies appear to be the most vulnerable to high-value losses. According to the research, 15% of Gen Z and Millennial victims reported losing A$750 or more to ticket scammers.

In contrast, no victims aged over 45 reported losses in that high price bracket. This suggests that younger generations, who are often more active on social media marketplaces, are being targeted for premium ticket listings to sold-out events.

The lure of a bargain remains a significant risk factor for many buyers. Around 18% of Gen Z respondents admitted they would take the risk on a ticket if the price seemed too good to ignore, even if the source was questionable.

“Scammers know that when tickets sell out fast, fans can be tempted to take risks. Unfortunately, fake tickets don’t just cost you money, they can rob you of the experience itself.” Sascha Hess, Chief Information Security Officer, PayPal Australia.

The research highlights a massive gap in consumer protection. Only 6% of scammed buyers managed to avoid losing money because they used a payment method with built-in buyer protection.

The vast majority of victims were left out of pocket after using payment methods that offer no recourse. This often includes direct bank transfers, cash payments, or “friends and family” style transfers that cannot be reversed once the scammer disappears.

Social media continues to be a primary hotspot for fraudulent activity. While 52% of Australians say they steer clear of buying tickets through social platforms, the remaining half of the population remains at risk.

Scammers often use doctored screenshots of digital tickets or impersonate legitimate sellers to build trust. Once the money is sent via an unprotected method, the “seller” typically blocks the victim and deletes the listing.

“The good news is, there are simple ways to stay protected – using secure payment methods like PayPal which offers Buyer Protection on eligible purchases, means you could be refunded if something goes wrong or no tickets ever arrive.” Sascha Hess, Chief Information Security Officer, PayPal Australia.

As demand for New Year’s Eve events reaches its peak, 1 in 5 Australians report receiving suspicious links or encountering fake listings. This surge in activity reinforces the need for consumers to stick to official ticketing platforms wherever possible.

Primary ticketing sites remain the safest way to ensure a ticket is genuine. While the secondary market can be tempting for sold-out shows, the risks of encountering a scammer are significantly higher on unverified platforms.

Australians are being encouraged to check URLs carefully and look for verified reviews before entering payment details. Scammers often create “lookalike” websites that mimic the branding of official ticket sellers to trick unsuspecting fans.

Reporting suspicious activity is another key way to fight back. More than half of Australians say they would report a suspicious offer, which helps protect the wider community from falling into the same trap.

For those looking to stay safe this summer, the advice is clear: avoid bank transfers to strangers and always use a payment method that offers a safety net. Taking a moment to verify a seller can be the difference between a great night out and a very expensive lesson.

For more information, head to https://www.paypal.com/au/home