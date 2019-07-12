Trump rants against Bitcoin and Facebook’s Libra

The President of the United States of America hates Bitcoin. Actually, it seems he has a distaste for all things that threaten or competes with the US currency.
In a series of tweets today, Trump takes aim at Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies that are not ‘money’, yet seem to be doing pretty well as a value exchange mechanism internationally.
More recently, Facebook led an international group of companies in announcing a new global currency known as Libra. Apparently Trump is no fan either, although weirdly does have his Twitter profile linked to Instagram.. maybe nobody’s told him that’s also owned by Facebook.
The tweets then just diverged into straight-up panic mode, attempting to promote how relevant the US dollar still was. Threatened much?