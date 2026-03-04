UNBOXING: We get our hands on the Gozney Arc Lite – The portable pizza powerhouse

Yesterday, we covered the official launch of the Gozney Arc Lite, a device that promises to bring professional-grade, 500°C heat to even the smallest Australian balconies. Today, the wait is over -we’ve officially unboxed the Arc Lite to see if it lives up to the hype.

When Gozney announced a “Lite” version of their acclaimed Arc series, the big question was how much of that premium DNA would remain. After pulling this out of the box, it’s clear that while the footprint has shrunk, the build quality certainly hasn’t.

First Impressions: Portable but Premium

At just 12kg, the first thing you notice is how remarkably easy this is to move. Compared to the larger Arc or the beastly Dome, the Arc Lite feels like it was truly built for the “mate’s place” factor. Whether you’re moving it from the garage to the balcony or throwing it in the boot for a weekend away, the portability is a game-changer.

The “Off Black” finish is sleek and fits perfectly with the techAU aesthetic. It feels rugged, well-insulated, and ready for work.

What’s Inside?

In the video below, we walk through the entire unboxing experience, including:

The Setup: How quickly you can go from box to pre-heat.

How quickly you can go from box to pre-heat. The Stone: A look at the 12mm high-performance stone floor.

A look at the 12mm high-performance stone floor. The Controls: Testing the feel of the front-facing dial and the two-zone (High/Low) flame system.

Testing the feel of the front-facing dial and the two-zone (High/Low) flame system. Design Details: The lateral rolling flame burner that Gozney is famous for.

Watch the Unboxing

Check out the full video below to see exactly what you get for your A$649:

We’ll be putting this through its paces over the coming week – stay tuned for the full review where we see if that lateral flame can deliver the perfect leopard-spotted crust we’re looking for.