Vivid Sydney 2025 wraps up, 23 nights of light, tech and ideas including Kia EV3 display

After 23 nights of spectacular light, music, and innovation, Vivid Sydney 2025 has officially concluded, solidifying its position as Australia’s largest event. The festival transformed Sydney into a massive, interactive canvas, drawing what early figures suggest are huge crowds.

This year’s theme of ‘Dream’ was brought to life across five connected precincts, with millions of local and international visitors exploring the city. Preliminary data shows Sydney’s highest May hotel occupancy rate since 2019, with nightly crowds on the first two Saturdays nearing 200,000 people.

“Vivid Sydney captured imaginations and attracted millions of visitors from across Australia and around the globe, reinforcing Sydney’s reputation as a premier destination for cultural events. It brings Sydney alive after dark, supports thousands of jobs and delivers significant economic benefits to local businesses.” NSW Minister for Tourism, Steve Kamper.

Festival Director Gill Minervini, in her final year, reflected on the event’s success.

“Vivid Sydney 2025 has been a celebration of creativity, technology, bold ideas and, above all, human connection. Vivid Sydney proves that when we dream together, we create something truly extraordinary.” Festival Director Gill Minervini

Vivid Light

The iconic Light Walk featured interactive installations and massive 3D projections, including voice-activated animations and a tennis match made of light. For the first time, buildings like the Museum of Sydney in the reopened Martin Place precinct were illuminated.

Vivid Music

The free concert series Tumbalong Nights at Darling Harbour hosted global artists, while major venues held ticketed events with international acts like Tangerine Dream and Sigur Rós performing with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra at the Sydney Opera House.

Vivid Ideas

The Ideas program was headlined by global lifestyle icon Martha Stewart and featured talks from TIME Magazine’s Creative Director, D.W. Pine, and sleep expert Professor Matthew Walker, exploring creativity and the science of dreams.

Vivid Food

A huge culinary program saw sold-out dinners curated by Nigella Lawson in a transformed Martin Place tunnel, while the popular Vivid Fire Kitchen returned to The Goods Line, showcasing fire-based cooking from international pitmasters.

Tech partners light up the city

Major partners Samsung and Kia were central to the festival’s tech showcase.

Kia EV3 Display

Along the Light Walk, Kia gave festival-goers a look at its new and highly anticipated EV3 electric vehicle, integrating automotive tech into the city-wide art display.

The festival’s success is a massive boost for the local economy, with industry leaders from tourism, accommodation, and creative sectors all praising the event’s impact.

Full data on the economic benefits will be released in the coming weeks, as planning begins for Vivid Sydney 2026.

For more information, head to https://www.vividsydney.com/