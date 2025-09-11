YouTube cements its position as Australia’s top streaming platform, dub your videos to multiple languages with new audio tool

YouTube has been officially ranked as Australia’s number one streaming platform, outperforming all competitors, according to new data from Kantar.

This major milestone was a key highlight at the annual Brandcast event in Sydney, where the company showcased its powerful reach and the significant growth of local creators. New Ipsos iris data reveals the platform now reaches more than 20.1 million adult Australians each month, or 96 percent of the online adult population.

The way Australians are watching is also evolving, with a significant portion of the platform’s viewership now happening on the biggest screen in the house. Ipsos iris data reveals that YouTube reached over 13.3 million adult Australians on Connected TVs in May 2025, a jump from 12.9 million just a year prior.

This massive reach is being driven by the vibrant and growing local creator community. The number of Australian YouTube channels with over one million subscribers has seen a five-fold increase over the past five years. This demonstrates the strong connection audiences have with the content being created right here at home.

“YouTube’s 20 million-plus reach is driven by culture, and that culture is driven by authentic connections between audiences and the creators, artists, and sports they love.” Caroline Oates, Head of YouTube, Australia & New Zealand.

Mel Silva, VP & Managing Director of Google Australia and New Zealand, believes this success is down to the platform’s content. “Australians agree that YouTube has the best content for entertainment,” she stated, adding that this is what attracts passionate fans and helps create a trusted environment.

Multi-language audio expands global reach

To help local creators reach an even bigger global audience, YouTube announced the expansion of its multi-language audio feature to Australia today. This new tool is designed to allow Aussie creators to add dubbed audio tracks in various languages to a single video.

This feature allows creators to add dubbed audio tracks in different languages to a single video. This means fans from around the globe can enjoy their content, no matter where they are. In a global pilot, creators saw an average increase of 25% watch time from views in these dubbed languages.

The event also celebrated YouTube’s 20th birthday and was hosted by Olympian and creator Sam Fricker. The night also featured appearances from popular creators like Pierson, and performances by pop sensation Kita Alexander and DJ Cyril.

