    YouTube unleashes AI tools to supercharge Shorts creation

    By Jason Cartwright

    Fresh off the Adsense ban hammer for channels brute forcing AI content creation, YouTube have introduced a new set of AI tools for those content creators making Shorts.

    These tools, powered by advanced models like Google’s Veo 2, are now available globally. This means local creators can jump in without waiting, enhancing their content with AI-driven creativity right from the app.

    The update builds on the initial rollout, bringing professional-grade effects to everyone. With Shorts racking up billions of daily views, these free tools help users compete in a crowded space. No extra costs or subscriptions are needed, keeping it accessible for hobbyists and pros alike.

    Photo to video

    This feature turns a static photo from your device into a lively six-second clip, complete with animations and movements. Creators in Australia can select an image, apply AI suggestions, and watch it come alive effortlessly.

    Generative effects

    Apply fun AI transformations like turning sketches into detailed images or placing your selfie in imaginative scenes, such as exploring space or dancing with clones. Find them in the Shorts camera under the AI tab, now rolled out worldwide for endless experimentation.

    AI playground

    As the core hub, this tool provides prompts for video ideas, image generation, and music tracks to inspire your next Short. It’s ideal for quick brainstorming, helping you refine concepts before hitting record.

    The global availability ensures Australian users get the same features as everywhere else, with no regional delays. YouTube maintains ethical standards by watermarking AI content with SynthID and adding clear labels. Creators should update their app to access everything immediately.

    For more information, head to https://blog.youtube/news-and-events/new-shorts-creation-tools-2025

