Assemble your decks.. Magic: The Gathering Marvel Universe has come to life

There are Magic: The Gathering (MTG) sets that feel like a fun experiment, and then there are crossovers that completely shift the landscape of the game. Some of my favourite recent sets include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Final Fantasy. But this latest crossover has me feeling all the good feels, bringing some of my top super heroes to life. It’s Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes.

This comes at the perfect time as I eagerly await the upcoming Marvel movies.

Following on from previous iconic Universes Beyond entries like Spider-Man, Wizards of the Coast is diving headfirst into the core Marvel Universe. This is a massive team-up that puts decades of comic book history, legendary heroes, and terrifying villains straight into your hands.

If you’re based in Australia, there’s an extra reason to get hyped. Wizards of the Coast made local history with Australia’s first-ever real-life card reveal. Fans headed to a specially commissioned public mural on June 2 in Melbourne to catch a first look at one of Marvel’s most fearsome villains, the Mad Titan himself, Thanos, before the rest of the world even saw it.

There was even a prerelease event on June 24th at Marvel Stadium (how poetic) where fans got their hands on cards and played in a dedicated environment. It’s definitely a good time to be an Aussie.

The epic world-exclusive card reveal set is located at Melbourne Central on the corner of La Trobe St. (Image: Supplied)

A massive comic-to-card story

If you haven’t marked your calendar, then do it. Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes launches worldwide on June 26, 2026.

Narratively, this set isn’t holding anything back. It allows players to pull together completely unprecedented, “page-turning” comic book team-ups. Ever wanted to see Iron Man, Black Panther, and Captain America fighting side-by-side against an intergalactic threat on a card-game table? This is where it happens.

Find all your favourite heroes and villians in this latest set. (Photo: TechAU)

The story beats are baked right into the cards. Characters like Tony Stark and King T’Challa feature as double-faced cards, allowing you to pay mana to trigger a transformation into their respective alter-egos, The Invincible Iron Man and Black Panther, Hope Enduring.

Check out the full list of cards available in the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes set.

Double-faced cards can be transformed into their alter-egos by paying the mana cost. (Image: TechAU)

Mechanics that pack a punch

Mechanically, the set bridges the classic tactical depth of Magic with the high-octane flavor of Marvel comic books. There are Gauntlet & Gem Artifact synergies which are getting a cosmic boost. Following the debut of the Soul Stone from the Spider-Man set, the new Marvel Super Heroes set introduces The Mind Stone, complete with mechanics designed to let you stack cosmic power directly onto your battlefield. Alongside these are some fun new mechanics for you to try out:

Power-up: This mechanic gives your heroes an explosive boost by letting you activate a one-time ability. Add +1/+1 counters and trigger devastating effects. If you activate it on the exact turn the creature enters the battlefield, you get a major discount equal to the creature’s mana cost.

Power-up cards by paying the mana cost. (Photo: TechAU)

Teamwork: Found on instants and sorceries, this optional additional cost lets you tap any number of your untapped creatures to hit a specific total power target. Paying the teamwork cost upgrades your spell or lets you use multiple modal effects at once; perfect for an “Avengers assemble” moment.

The Teamwork mechanic allows you to pay an additional cost to cast a more powerful version of the spell. (Photo: TechAU)

Plan: A brand-new enchantment subtype that rewards you for scheming like a villain. These cards place a plan counter on themselves whenever you complete a specific task. The counter grants minor rewards until you hit the final counter, sacrifice the Plan, and unleash an ultimate game-ending effect.

A brand-new enchantment subtype that rewards you for scheming like a villain. These cards place a plan counter on themselves whenever you complete a specific task. The counter grants minor rewards until you hit the final counter, sacrifice the Plan, and unleash an ultimate game-ending effect. Worthy: A highly flavor-forward mechanic designed specifically for Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir. It acts as a strict restriction for its equip ability, meaning only non-villain, legendary creatures that are red and/or white have what it takes to pick up the hammer. You gotta be worthy.

A highly flavor-forward mechanic designed specifically for Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir. It acts as a strict restriction for its equip ability, meaning only non-villain, legendary creatures that are red and/or white have what it takes to pick up the hammer. You gotta be worthy. Harness: Built to capture the cosmic scale of the Infinity Stones, this mechanic lets you pay a cost to permanently “harness” The Mind Stone. Once harnessed, it unlocks a massive, passive $\infty$ (infinity) ability that triggers at the beginning of each of your end steps.

There are certainly some fun mechanics to you to try out here and it’s exciting putting them into action.

Interesting Card Combinations to Watch

Keep your eyes out for some powerful card combinations. If someone is able to assemble all the different types of mana, they’ll be able to play the Fantastic Four, giving the controller a lot of different options. I was able to shut down this card using Frozen in Ice to tap Fantastic Four and remove all abilities. Frozen in Ice also became very handy against some combo cards.

For example, playing Strategic Intervention allows your single attacking creatures to gain +1/+1 and tap any creature defending you until the end of the turn. Using this card at the same time as having Nick Fury, Spymaster on the board made for a lethal combination. After the single creature attacked, Nick’s ability would activate, allowing you to put a creature with three mana or less from your hand into play, tapped and attacking. The creature also gained indestructible. This made for a very difficult battle, and ultimately myself and two other opponents were wiped due to this combination.

Playing Nick Fury, Spymaster with the Strategic Intervention Enchantment is a perfect combination that makes it hard to counter. (Photo: TechAU)

Another great combination is playing cards with the Power-up ability alongside an Enchantment like Furious Strength. I used Furious Strength on an Extremis Elite. The enchantment gave my card +2/+2 and menace. This meant it was difficult to block my creature, and I could pay extra mana per turn to make it even stronger, leading to a game where my creature wasn’t destroyed (even though I played it on the first turn) and I was able to defeat my opponents.

Finding ways to combine cards will help you beat your opponents. (Photo: TechAU)

Meanwhile, dropping a well-timed Lightning Strike instant can deal three damage to any target, including an opponent’s life points. If your opponent is low on points, you can hit them directly to win the game, or play the instant at any time to save a creature from destruction. This is a good counter to some of those combos that might come your way.

Stunning, storybook artwork to collect

Visually, this set is an absolute dream for both long-time collectors and comic book purists. Wizards has pulled out all the stops with their “Booster Fun” line up, bringing legendary artists like Jack Kirby and Alex Ross directly onto Magic cardboard.

We’re also seeing the return of Borderless Scene Cards. When you place specific cards side-by-side, they form a sprawling, gorgeous panoramic battle scene that looks incredible whether it’s on the table or sitting in a binder.

Collect art cards to create a mural. (Photo: TechAU)

There are some beautiful Classic Comic Treatments to collect, that come as rare mythic cards featuring iconic legacy artwork. Then there are 60 Source Material cards to find, and Borderless cards. These are stylised legendary creatures with some stunning artwork.

There’s also plenty of holographic or foil cards to find, although you might want to search for the ultra-rare textless version of the Mind Stone. There are less than 150 of these in the world. And don’t forget there are some pretty land cards featuring scenes from various Marvel movies.

Borderless art cards are gorgeous and you’ll want to hunt these down. (Photo: TechAU)

Various Land cards can depict scenes from Marvel scenic moments. (Photo: TechAU)

Where to buy

Whether you are looking to draft with friends, crack packs for rare art, or upgrade your favorite Commander deck, there’s a product path for everyone.

Here is what the lineup looks like:

Play Boosters : The go-to for drafting and standard pack cracking. Contains a Source Material card in 1 out of every 24 packs.

: The go-to for drafting and standard pack cracking. Contains a Source Material card in 1 out of every 24 packs. Collector Boosters : Where the real treasure is hidden. The only place to find the ultra-rare Classic Comic cards, Gauntlet frame variants, and the elusive Cosmic Foil Mind Stone.

: Where the real treasure is hidden. The only place to find the ultra-rare Classic Comic cards, Gauntlet frame variants, and the elusive Cosmic Foil Mind Stone. Commander Decks : Ready-to-play 100-card decks built around legendary factions like The Fantastic Four and Avengers Assemble.

: Ready-to-play 100-card decks built around legendary factions like The Fantastic Four and Avengers Assemble. Scene Boxes: Heroes United and Villains Unleashed boxes, perfect for collecting the beautiful connecting art sets.

There’s plenty of cards and decks to choose from, whether you’re a collector or a hard-core Magic player. (Photo: TechAU)

Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes is available for preorder right now ahead of its June 26 release. You can secure your boxes through your Local Game Store, or on Amazon.

Are you team Hero or team Villain for this release? Personally, I already know which Commander deck I’m grabbing first! Avengers Assemble.